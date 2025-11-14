This is the Sherpa-Lined Trucker Jacket from Flint and Tinder, it has a tough 100% cotton denim shell and a thick shearling-lined collar and body for soft, comfortable warmth.

This jacket was designed as a daily go-to for when the mercury drops and you need a top layer that can handle wear and tear, and only look better over time as it picks up some patina.

History Speedrun: Flint and Tinder

Flint and Tinder started out back in 2012 as the brainchild of co-founders Jake Bronstein and Jake Malone in New York City. The company launched with the unusual mission of changing the men’s underwear industry, by creating high-quality American-made essentials that would challenge the dominance of mass-market brands – who often use sweatshop labor.

Starting out as an online-only business, Flint and Tinder quickly gained a foothold in the direct-to-consumer space thanks largely to the brand’s domestic manufacturing, and its use of more high-end materials.

As the company grew, they successfully raised $4.04 million in funding, allowing them to expand their product offerings beyond just underwear. They began designing and manufacturing a broader range of menswear including shirts, belts, and other accessories – all maintaining their core philosophy of local American production and high-quality raw materials.

Perhaps the most pivotal moment in Flint and Tinder’s history came when Huckberry, the men’s lifestyle and outdoor gear retailer, acquired the company. This transformed Flint and Tinder from an independent startup into Huckberry’s in-house menswear line, with a now international reach and a huge built-in customer base.

Following the acquisition, Flint and Tinder expanded further into outerwear, creating new gear like jackets made with Martexin waxed sailcloth from New Jersey’s Martin Dyeing and Finishing Co. This jacket would arguably become the brand’s most famous creation, as it was worn extensively by Pedro Pascal in the hit TV series The Last Of Us.

The Flint and Tinder Sherpa-Lined Trucker Jacket

The Flint and Tinder Sherpa-Lined Trucker Jacket has a 100% cotton denim outer shell, with two button-flap chest pockets, two waist pockets, and adjustable button tabs on the back hem.

Inside the jacket you’ll find a shearling-lined collar and body for all day (and night) warmth, as well as quilted and insulation-lined sleeves for easy layering and movement.

The jacket comes in both mid-stone wash (shown here) and whiskey colorways, and sizing ranges from XS through to XXL. It’s available here on Huckberry with free US shipping and free US returns.

Images courtesy of Huckberry