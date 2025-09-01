This is the EcoFlow Delta 2 Solar Generator, it’s one of the highest-rated solar panel and portable battery sets currently on the market, with 4.6 stars on Amazon from almost 4,500 user reviews.

The panels can fully recharge the Delta 2 battery unit in just three hours of direct sunlight, and it has a number of power outlet options to match whatever you might need – from household AC outlets to USB and USB-C, and even a 12 V car socket.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Solar Generator

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Solar Generator arrived in 2022 as the successor to EcoFlow’s original Delta model, it brought faster charging, a longer cycle life, and expandable battery storage. It launched with a 1,024 Wh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, and it was designed as a unit that could be used for camping and outdoor recreation, as well as emergency use at home.

The system delivers 1,800 W of continuous AC output, with a surge rating of 2,200 W using EcoFlow’s propriety X-Boost option – enough to power around 90% of common household appliances. The inverter is paired with a number of outlets, including six AC sockets, multiple USB-A and USB-C ports, a 12 V car socket, and DC 5521 ports.

Charging speed was a headline feature at launch – thanks to the company’s X-Stream tech the Delta 2 can go from empty to 80% in just 50 minutes when connected to mains power, and reach a full charge in 80 minutes. Capacity can also be scaled up to 2,048 Wh with an extra Delta 2 battery, or to 3,040 Wh when paired with the Delta Max expansion pack.

The Delta 2 can be paired with EcoFlow solar panels as a bundled kit (as shown here), which pair the power station with folding solar panels allowing you to charge when off the grid. The higher-capacity 220 W bifacial solar panels offer fast charging and improved outdoor usability – with an IP68 water and dust-resistant rating.

Two of the larger panels can recharge the Delta 2 in roughly three hours of good sunlight, while a single panel can manage the task in six. All of this can be remotely monitored and controlled through EcoFlow’s smartphone app in realtime.

Weighing 12 kgs (26 lbs), the Delta 2 is portable enough for car camping, RV trips, and light fieldwork. When you’re not using it out in the wilderness it also makes an excellent home power backup unit – for unexpected blackouts or natural disasters when power can be out for some time.

If you’d like to read more or get your own you can visit the official EcoFlow Amazon store here, for a limited time it’s being offered for 46% off the standard MSRP.

Images courtesy of EcoFlow