This is the Kruk Garage Tool Roll, each one is made by hand in Ukraine in small batches with a strict focus on quality materials and the best workmanship.

The Tool Roll is made from waxed and oiled 1970s British army duffle bag canvas, with full-grain cowhide leather, vegetable-tanned leather straps, and a bronze-finished buckle and bronze-finished rivets.

History Speedrun: Kruk Garage

Kruk Garage is a Ukraine-based handcrafted leather and canvas gear and equipment company founded by Alexandr Morgachev back in 2015. The company’s name honours Alexandr’s grandfather, whose surname was Kruk and who instilled in him a love of making things by hand during childhood summers spent together in their village.

After university, Alexandr spent 18 years working in the auto-parts distribution trade, but he never stopped making things by hand in his spare time. The turning point came when he made a bag from 1970s army tent canvas, which so impressed friends that they began placing orders for their own.

Seeing a business opportunity, he launched Kruk Garage in a tiny workshop with one sewing machine and three staff – it was a bold move, given that he and his wife Katerina were expecting a child at the time. For the first few months he juggled both jobs, gradually building the new venture until he could leave distribution entirely and focus on the new endeavor.

Kruk Garage’s core concept has always been upcycling – repurposing vintage military surplus materials like duffle bags, tent canvas, parachute fabric, rifle straps, and antique hardware, some dating to the Second World War, into modern bags and other accessories.

Every item is handmade in limited runs or as one-of-a-kind numbered pieces using full-grain cowhide leather, vegetable-tanned straps, and hand-waxed canvas, all designed to last for decades.

From backpacks, the product range has expanded to over fifteen categories including tote bags, briefcases, wallets, tool rolls, knife rolls, leather aprons, bartender rolls, firewood carriers, suspenders, and more.

The team has grown from a three-person operation to five permanent staff. Products are sold through Kruk Garage’s own website, Etsy, and Amazon, and with retail partnerships in the USA, Netherlands, and Japan.

Remarkably, the company has continued operating and shipping internationally from Kyiv throughout the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent war of attrition. More recently Kruk Garage has been recognized by Homo Faber (the Michelangelo Foundation’s artisan guide) as one of Ukraine’s most iconic handmade brands.

The Kruk Garage Tool Roll is a handmade tool storage roll from the Kyiv-based leather and canvas company. It was designed in collaboration with vintage car and motorcycle owners, and it’s built to carry everything needed for essential roadside repairs, with slots for 11 spanners, a ratchet with handle and sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, and a zippered leather pocket for smaller items like fuses and zip ties.

It’s made from 1970s British army duffle bag canvas on the exterior, paired with full-grain cowhide leather on the interior flaps and closures. The leather is treated with a wax and oil mix that creates a pull-up effect, meaning it develops a deeper patina and richer colour over time.

Vegetable-tanned leather straps with a bronze-finished buckle hold everything together, and a YKK zipper secures the small-items pocket.

The Kruk Garage Tool Roll is available now direct through the company’s official online store here, and it measures in at 30 cm x 50 cm / 11.8 x 19.7 inches when open and laid flat.

Images courtesy of Kruk Garage