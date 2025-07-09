This is the Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket from the team at Flint and Tinder, each is made from weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz sailcloth from New Jersey, which is waxed on both sides to offer excellent water-resistance.

Huckberry says that everyone needs a Waxed Trucker in their closet, and it’s not hard to see why, these jackets can be worn with a huge variety of outfits, they can handle almost any weather (with layering), and they only get better as they age.

History Speedrun: Flint and Tinder

Flint and Tinder started out back in 2012 as the brainchild of co-founders Jake Bronstein and Jake Malone in New York City. The company launched with the sole mission of changing the men’s underwear industry, by creating high-quality American-made essentials that would challenge the dominance of mass-market brands, who often use sweatshop labor.

Starting out as an online-only business, Flint and Tinder quickly gained a foothold in the direct-to-consumer space thanks largely to the brand’s domestic manufacturing, and its use of more high-end materials.

As the company grew, they successfully raised $4.04 million in funding, allowing them to expand their product offerings beyond just underwear. They began designing and manufacturing a broader range of menswear including shirts, belts, and other accessories – all maintaining their core philosophy of local American production and high-quality raw materials.

Perhaps the most pivotal moment in Flint and Tinder’s history came when Huckberry, the men’s lifestyle and outdoor gear retailer, acquired the company. This transformed Flint and Tinder from an independent startup into Huckberry’s in-house menswear line, with a now international reach and a huge built-in customer base.

Following the acquisition, Flint and Tinder expanded further into outerwear, creating new gear like jackets made with Martexin waxed sailcloth from New Jersey’s Martin Dyeing and Finishing Co. This jacket would arguably become the brand’s most famous creation, as it was worn extensively by Pedro Pascal in the hit TV series The Last Of Us.

The Flint And Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

The Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket from Flint And Tinder has quickly become one of the brand’s best-selling creations. As mentioned in the introduction, it’s made from hard-wearing Martexin 7 oz sailcloth from New Jersey, which is waxed on both sides to offer excellent water-resistance and to improve heat retention.

Each jacket is cut, sewn, and finished in Los Angeles, California, and they’re designed to be re-waxable exterior for a lifetime of water-resistance. The body and sleeves are fully lined with a soft, striped blanket lining, it has an interior media pocket, and metal buttons with an antique finish.

When ordering you can choose from either a classic or tall cut, and sizing ranges from XS through to 3XL. There’s a handy sizing guide on the store page to ensure you get the right size first time. You can get yours here on Huckberry.

Images courtesy of Huckberry