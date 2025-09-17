This is the 2.0 version of the legendary Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie – a hoodie that debuted in 2013 with an industry leading 10 year guarantee and a promise to repair it if it suffered any workmanship-related failure.

These hoodies became hugely popular in the United States and in many other parts of the world, with a lot of owners noting that they could easily last a lot longer than 10 years with sensible care and air drying rather than using a dryer.

History Speedrun: The Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie

The Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie began life as a Kickstarter project back in 2013, with its designers promising to make a sweatshirt in the United States that would last a decade (or more).

The idea struck a chord with a huge number of people – instead of disposable fast fashion, it offered heavyweight cotton fleece, reinforced construction, and a repair guarantee that ensured that it could be repaired if it ever failed. The campaign raised more than $1 million USD, making it one of the most successful apparel projects to ever appear on the platform.

Flint and Tinder was bought by outfitting company Huckberry in 2016, this gave the brand much greater distribution and resources, and significant efforts were made in keeping its focus on American-made, long-lasting essentials.

The original pullover and zip-front versions of the 10-Year Hoodie were made from cotton grown in the Mississippi Delta and polyester blended for strength, then cut, sewn, and finished in Los Angeles. Reinforced seams, metal hardware, and thick fleece set it apart from mass-produced alternatives, while a roomy, classic fit made it a practical everyday-wearable wardrobe staple.

Flint and Tinder offered a 10-Year Mending Guarantee, promising to repair rips, tears, and seam failures for a full decade after purchase. This approach aligned with the growing “buy it for life” movement and offered a tangible alternative to cheap, throwaway clothing. While normal wear, fading, or misuse weren’t covered, the company’s willingness to back its product quickly built up a loyal fanbase.

The “2.0” version of the 10-Year Hoodie refined the original design with updated materials and minor construction tweaks, but the philosophy remained the same – it was seen as essential that it be a gentle improvement over the original, and not a complete blank-slate redesign.

Huckberry is now offering the new 2.0 version of the 10-Year Hoodie here in colors including Black, Dark Olive, Navy, and Mid Heather Gray. Sizes range from XS right through to 3XL, there’s also a handy size chart on the store page to ensure you get the right size first time.

