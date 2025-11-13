The Super73 MZFT is officially described as a “backyard brawler”, it’s a tough, compact electric bike that takes a dose of inspiration from 1980s BMX design.

Super73 is now one of the best-known brands in the electric bike space, particularly in the United States and Europe, thanks to their easily recognizable frames and reputation for solid reliability. They’ve been in the business almost a decade now too, far longer than most.

The Super73 MZFT

The Super73 MZFT is a compact, retro-moto-inspired electric bike introduced in late 2025 as the most affordable entry point into the brand’s lineup. With that said, it keeps the same visual DNA that made the company’s earlier S- and R-series machines popular with urban riders around the world.

The MZFT has a lightweight aluminum frame designed with a low 27 inch seat height, giving it a manageable riding position while keeping the stocky, minibike silhouette. The styling borrows cues from small-displacement trail bikes of the 1970s with their fat tires, straight bench seat, and exposed tubular frame rails, but overall it’s unmistakably modern.

Power comes from a 500 watt rear-hub motor paired with a 52 volt, 10 amp-hour lithium-ion battery. The single pack provides roughly 15 to 20 miles of range, but the frame is wired to accept a second modular battery that can double that distance as soon as it’s slotted into place.

The bike qualifies as a Class 2 e-bike, topping out at 20 mph with throttle-only operation. Braking is handled by two-piston hydraulic calipers front and rear, providing consistent braking performance even when being ridden hard or tackling long downhill sections that typically test brakes to their limit.

At 85 lbs, the MZFT isn’t a lightweight, but its centralized mass gives it a planted feel. It rolls on 16-by-4.5 inch Vee Jakal tires that give it a good balance between pavement grip and loose-surface stability, these tires also add some cushioning to the ride. The aluminum frame and rigid forks are finished in matte paintwork with understated graphics, and the bike keeps the minimalist headlight and tail unit that have become part of Super73’s styling signature.

Priced at $1,995 USD, the MZFT is as an approachable bridge between bicycle and small urban motorcycle – it was developed as a practical, stylized commuter bike with a deliberate nod to youth culture, retro BMX bikes, and the brand’s SoCal roots.

History Speedrun: Super73

Super73 was founded in 2016 in Orange County, California – it began life as a Kickstarter campaign created by a group of friends with the intention on fusing motorcycle styling with the burgeoning world of electric bikes. Their timing couldn’t have been better.

This early project quickly exceeded their funding expectations, launching a niche category of moto-inspired e-bikes that appealed to youth culture, lovers of retro BMX, surfers, skaters, and casual riders who just needed urban transportation with low running costs.

The company is headquartered in Irvine, California and positions itself as a lifestyle-adventure brand rooted in the Southern California outdoor-action scene. Over the years that followed the KickStarter campaign, Super73 grew its product range from its original model to include the Z-, S- and R-series bikes, they ran a series of high-profile collaborations and scaled out into international markets.

Super73 now stands among the most recognizable e-bike brands globally, best-known for its signature design, its community-driven marketing and its clever hybrid positioning between bicycles and motorcycles.

The Super73 MZFT is now available on the official Super73 website store here with a MSRP of $1,995 USD. It comes with a two year warranty, and it ships out in a box – but the assembly process is easy and only takes 15 minutes for most people.

Images courtesy of Super73