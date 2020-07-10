The Seventy2 Pro Survival System by Uncharted Supply Co. Reading time: about 2 minutes. American

This is the Seventy2 Pro Survival System by Uncharted Supply Co., it was designed as a bug out bag for the 21st century to keep two people alive for 72 hours – the length of time it takes for 95% of emergency survival situations to be resolved.

The team at Uncharted Supply Co. consulted with first responders, doctors, special forces operators, mountain guides and other specialists to compile a list of everything two people would need to survive the most common types of disasters. Many of us face the risk of hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, and floods, and of course we’re all currently living through the worst pandemic in living memory.

For the uninitiated a “bug out bag” is a backpack that people pre-pack with survival essentials and then tuck away under a bed or in the bottom of a wardrobe in case it’s ever needed. It means that in an emergency you can grab it and leave instantly without needing to run around the house trying to think of what to pack – saving you precious minutes.

Each Seventy2 Pro Survival System uses a rugged waterproof shell backpack to keep everything contained, protected, and ready for a rapid departure. Inside you’ll find all the items in the list below, they’re stored in internal pockets for quick access and to keep it well organised.

The Seventy2 Pro Survival System – Full Contents:

– Aluminum water bottle

– Sawyer water filter with collapsible water tank, good for up to 100,000 gallons

– Collapsible water pouch with 2 L capacity

– Beanie to retain body heat x 2

– Lined, textured cold weather gloves

– Mylar thermal survival tent for two adults

– Mylar thermal space blanket x 2

– Protective rubber goggles x 2

– Duct tape, five yards

– Collapsible shovel/pickaxe with carrying case

– Air-activated heat packs that stay hot for 10 hours

– Lightweight air filtration mask x 2

– 15 antibacterial wipes with resealable package

– 24 survival bars with 200 calories each

– Compact flashlight

– Compact multitool

– Fixed blade knife with paracord wrapped handle and safety sheath

– Magnesium alloy fire starter

– SPF 30 sunscreen

– Waterproof match case

– 100 ft of paracord

– Water syringe to clean Sawyer filter or clean cuts

– Two chemical stick lights

– Radio/electronics charger powered with DC charging, hand-crank or solar

– First aid kit

