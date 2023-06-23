This is the new Patty Mills Edition of the Bellroy Duffel, a 30 liter bag from the Australian company that’s become an everyday carry item for many.

The bag is made from durable, water-resistant fabric that’s made from 100% recycled materials. It has eco-tanned leather trim, and a water-resistant main zipper that opens from end to end offering good access to the bag’s contents.

Bellroy was founded in 2009 by Andrew Fallshaw, Hadrien Monloup, Lina Calabria, and Matthew Fallshaw, a team of designers and engineers in Melbourne, Australia.

The original goal of the company was to re-engineer the standard wallet, making it smaller, thinner, lighter, and less cumbersome. These slim Bellroy wallets caught on in a big way and not just in Australia – they became popular across Europe and in North America.

Over time they turned their attention to developing a new line of bags, smartphone cases, folios, key covers, and other gear, all inline with their original design ethos.

The company is now valued at over $83 million USD and it employs over 100 people – in 2021 it was voted Australia’s best small business workplace.

The Bellroy Duffel quickly caught on after its introduction a few years ago, as with all Bellroy gear it has clean, minimalist styling and a function-forward design.

One regular user of the bag is Australian NBA player Patty Mills. Since 2009 he’s played for the Portland Trail Blazers, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Brooklyn Nets. He played a large part in the Spurs win of the 2014 NBA championship, and he was on the Australian national olympic team when they won their first ever medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This particular Bellroy Duffel is the Patty Mills Edition, he worked with the team at Bellroy to customize it to his own tastes and it’s now been put into limited production.

The bag features a large 30 liter main compartment as well as an external zip compartment with slip pockets and an integrated key clip. It has internal slip pockets for small items, internal cap pockets at each end, and an adjustable and detachable padded shoulder strap.

Each bag weighs in at 600 grams (21 oz), it retails for $189 USD, and they comes with a three year warranty and free shipping if you order from the main Bellroy store here.

Images courtesy of Bellroy