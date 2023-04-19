This is the Schott NYC 6″ Service Boot, each pair is made in the USA from US-sourced steerhide to ensure quality, and it’s designed using Goodyear welt construction meaning it can be resoled – significantly lengthening the lifespan of the boot.

Steerhide is a type of leather derived from the hide of a male cow, a steer. Steerhide leather is thicker and heavier than some other types of leather, such as cowhide or calfskin, and it’s commonly used for making boots, belts, baseball gloves, and footballs.

Schott NYC is an American clothing company with a storied history that now dates back well over a century. It was founded in 1913 by brothers Irving and Jack Schott in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York City. Their initial focus was on producing quality raincoats, which they initially sold door-to-door.

The company gained significant attention in the early 1920s when Irving Schott designed one of the first leather motorcycle jackets, named the “Perfecto” after his favorite cigar. This iconic jacket, with its asymmetrical zipper, snap-down lapels, and belted waist, quickly gained popularity among motorcyclists and would go on to become a symbol of mid-20th century rebellion.

During World War II, Schott NYC played a vital role in supplying the US military with leather bomber jackets, pea coats, and other protective outerwear. The company’s reputation for quality grew, and after the war, their jackets were embraced by Hollywood, with stars like Marlon Brando and James Dean wearing the Perfecto.

The Schott NYC 6″ Service Boot stands six inches in height, it has a Vibram sole, a comfortable Poron foam inner sole, and a fiberglass shank. As noted in the introduction it is made using Goodyear welt construction so the sole can be replaced when it wears out.

Each pair of these boots is made in the USA, they come in sizes from 7 to 12, and they’re offered in three colorways – Black, Brown, and Crazy Horse. They cost $299 USD a pair and they come with free US shipping when ordered from the Schott NYC store.

