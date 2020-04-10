The RPM x BPM T-Shirt – 50% Of Profits To Coronavirus Charity Project N95 Reading time: about 2 minutes. Art

My mother is a nurse who specializes in working with elderly and disabled people. As recently as this week her employer has been unable to provide her and her colleagues with adequate PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to ensure they don’t get sick, and that they don’t risk infecting their at-risk patients.

There are countless other medical professionals around the world working with coronavirus patients that don’t have PPE, or don’t have the correct PPE, to protect themselves and their patients.

This t-shirt design/concept was first conceived back in 2019 before the current pandemic, I’ve held off on releasing it as the heart rhythm side of the illustration may have been considered inappropriate by some given the death and illness caused by Covid-19.

A friend suggested using the design to raise money for coronavirus related causes, particularly for charities that provide PPE for medical personnel. 50% of all profits from the RPM x BPM t-shirt will go to Project N95, a national clearinghouse created to connect healthcare providers with critical PPE equipment.

About The T-Shirt

T-shirts are a wardrobe staple for many of us, instead of buying and wearing mass-produced sweatshop t-shirts we wanted to offer an alternative – 100% of all profits generated from these t-shirt sales goes directly to keeping Silodrome online.

Silodrome is an independent website with no corporate overlords, these sales will ensure that the site survives and thrives as we all roll further into the 21st century.

Each of these t-shirts is made from an exceptionally comfortable 60/40 blend of cotton and poly. The fabric is both combed and ringspun for a soft texture and a premium feel.

Warranty, Satisfaction & Returns

The talented team at Bonfire in Richmond, Virginia will be handling all printing, shipping, and returns. If you’re unhappy with your t-shirt, the team at Bonfire have industry leading customer support ready to fix any issues and solve any problems.

