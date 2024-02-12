This is a Formula 1 APP Tech wheel fitted with a Pirelli P Zero tire, topped with a tempered-glass tabletop. This wheel and tire was used by Carlos Sainz during his debut season with Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2015.

The yellow Pirelli P-Zero branding on the sidewall of the tire indicates that this is a soft-compound tire, red is used to indicate a softer compound still, and white indicates a hard compound.

As it was used by Carlos Sainz, this wheel has quite a bit of collector appeal behind it. Sainz started competing in Formula 1 in 2017 for the Renault team after a strong following in the lower formulas, including winning the 2014 Formula Renault 3.5 Championship outright.

As the son of double World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr., Sainz Jr has had his work cut out for him to demonstrate that he’s in Formula 1 on the merit of his own driving ability and not because of who is father is.

He’s made a strong showing over the course of his six years in F1 so far, with five fastest laps, 18 podium places, and two wins to his name – all achieved driving cars that weren’t necessarily the fastest on the grid.

As a current Scuderia Ferrari driver (the official Ferrari Formula 1 team), Sainz has been partnering with Charles Leclerc after taking over from Sebastian Vettel. Many believe that Leclerc is the fastest driver (or one of the fastest) on the grid and so few had hopes that Sainz could match him – but he defied the odds and regularly finished ahead of his teammate.

Despite a sold showing, Ferrari have jumped at the chance to sign seven time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season, quite the coup to steal him away from Mercedes, and as a result Sainz is now left without a seat for the 2025 season. Few doubt he’ll have trouble finding a new home on the grid however – he clearly still has plenty of seasons left in him.

