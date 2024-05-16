This is the block and heads from a Mercedes-Benz M275 V12 engine, it’s been converted into a glass-topped coffee table, and it still has the cams in place in the heads, offering a glimpse into the engine’s top end mechanical systems.

The Mercedes-Benz M275 V12 debuted in 2002 and remained in production until 2015. It was one of the most popularly used engines in Mercedes luxurious models, including a number of Maybach models as well as the S 600, CL 600 and SL 600.

The Mercedes-Benz M275 V12 is an all-aluminum engine with twin-turbochargers, an intercooler, and a bank angle of 60º. It was built in two displacements, 5.5 liters and 6.0 liters, and power output ranged from 493 to 510 bhp and 590 to 612 lb ft of torque.

A version of the M275 was built by AMG with a displacement of 6.0 liters, and significant internal modifications required for the boost level of over 22 psi. This version was capable of up to 661 bhp and 738 lb ft of torque.

The M285 and M285 AMG versions of the engine were closely based on the M275, essentially a derivative engine, that was developed specifically for the Maybach series of Rolls-Royce-challengers. Interestingly they were also used in the Tramontana series of Spanish single or twin-seat sports cars featuring open wheeled-inspired design.

The coffee table you see here is essentially just a Mercedes-Benz M275 V12 that’s been modified with four pistons holding up a glass tabletop, and four caster wheels making it easy to move around. The 3/8″ thick tempered-glass tabletop measures approximately 42″ long by 34″ wide, or 106.68 cm by 86.36 cm.

The whole things weighs approximately 100 lbs, or 45.3 kgs, and it’s being offered for sale out of Sacramento, California on Bring a Trailer with no reserve. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer