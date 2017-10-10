Roue SSD Watch

Roue launched a series of new wristwatches this year, all of which are inspired by motorsport timepieces from the 1960s and 1970s. Unlike many other companies in this space, they’re targeting an audience that doesn’t want to (or can’t yet afford to) spend thousands on their watches. All of the Roue designs can be had for prices between $160 and $230 USD.
The model range consists of 4 watches, the SSD, SHR, HDS, and CAL. All share the same fundamental 316L stainless steel case design, with the same ultra scratch resistant sapphire crystal glass, and reliable Japanese Seiko quartz movements. The SSD shown here is 5 ATM (50 meters) water resistant, and comes with both the rally style genuine leather band (shown here), and a tough nylon band for water sports and other non-leather-friendly pursuits.
The case diameter of the Roue SSD is 41.5mm, with a thickness of 9.8mm, and a lug width of 22mm. There are 3 color combinations to choose from, and it’ll set you back a rather reasonable $190 USD.
Via Worn & Wound + Bless This Stuff
