Watch: Rodney Dangerfield’s Guide to Auto Repair

Rodney Dangerfield’s Guide to Auto Repair is a famous 7 minute sketch by the legendary American comedian that’ll sound immediately familiar to anyone who’s ever had dealings with a shady mechanic.

In the sketch the late-great Dangerfield is joined by Dick Butkus, Bubba Smith, and Morgan Fairchild. He plays a senior mechanic teaching a class of new mechanics how to swindle customers and generally be a pain in the ass.

This bit was originally filmed as part of Rodney Dangerfield’s 1985 TV Special “Exposed”, there are a huge number of original Dangerfield sketches in his official YouTube channel, if you’d like to subscribe you can hit the button below.

