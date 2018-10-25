Return of the Cafe Racers x Fuel Motorcycles Victory Motorcycle Gloves

The new Victory Motorcycle Gloves are a collaborative effort between Return of the Cafe Racers and Fuel Motorcycles – both leading lights of the modern custom motorcycle world.
These are gloves designed by motorcyclists for motorcyclists, so they have all the features you want – like double layer palms and armored knuckles, but none of the stuff you don’t want, like over the top branding or Power Ranger styling.
T.F.S Technology
Perhaps the most appealing design feature of the new gloves is the integrated T.F.S Technology, this is something we’ve never seen successfully integrated into motorcycle gloves before, and it’s a feature that most of us have been sorely missing.
In short, T.F.S Technology stands for Two Finger Salute Technology, the twin bright red fingers on each glove allow you to send instant wireless communications at the speed of light to both other motorcyclists, and to motorists who’ve raised your ire.
You raise your hand with the two fingers extended and your palm out to send a friendly greeting, and you raise the same two fingers with the back of your hand out to send a clear and concise message regarding suboptimal driving practices of automobile drivers.
Victory Motorcycle Gloves
Each pair of Victory Motorcycle Gloves has 100% cowhide construction offering excellent abrasion resistance, they have integrated PVC knuckle armor, anatomically contoured leather palm panels, warm, antibacterial, and soft red polyester Microfibre lining, and stitched accordion baffles at the wrists for added flexibility.
The fingers are pre-curved for added comfort, an adjustable wrist opening with an embossed leather velcro closure, and there’s double layer leather on the palms to offer added abrasion resistance right where you need it. The gloves are offered in sizes from S through to XL, and just 200 pairs are being offered with pre-orders open now – we expect them to sell out quickly.
