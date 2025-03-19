This is the Suunto KB-14 Hand Bearing Compass, it’s one of the best quality hand compasses money can buy, with an anodized aluminum housing designed to last a lifetime or more.

The Suunto KB-14 is known for its high accuracy, down to 1/3rd of a degree. It has a sapphire bearing, a shatterproof acrylic crystal, and a liquid filled capsule for reliable operation in any environment.

Suunto is a Finnish company founded in 1936 by engineer and orienteer Tuomas Vohlonen, who invented a groundbreaking method to mass-produce liquid-filled compasses.

This innovation vastly improved the accuracy and stability of compasses, helping to quickly establish Suunto as a leader in pre-WWII navigational technology. Initially, the company specialized exclusively in precision compasses and navigation equipment, selling them to explorers, foresters, surveyors, engineers, cartographers, geologists, miners, architects, the military, and general outdoor enthusiasts.

Over the decades that followed, Suunto expanded its product line beyond compasses to include sports instruments, scuba diving computers, and adventure watches. In the 1980s, the company launched its first dive computer, revolutionizing the industry and helping to considerably improve diving safety.

By the late 1990s and early 2000s, Suunto was firmly established in the sports watch and outdoor fitness market, introducing GPS-enabled devices, heart-rate monitors, and altitude-tracking watches. The company continues operations from its headquarters in Vantaa, Finland, and still manufacturers many of its products in Finland.

The Suunto KB-14 was developed to be the last hand bearing compass you’ll ever need to buy, unless you lose it of course. Rather than the cheap plastic casing used by almost all modern hand-held compasses, the KB-14 has an anodized aluminum alloy casing designed to last decades.

The compass has a graduation interval of 0.5°, an adjustable diopter, and it measures in at 77 x 52 x 15 mm or 3.03 x 2.05 x 0.59 ” with a weight of 93 grams or 3.28 oz. Each comes with a two year warranty a lanyard, and a nylon pouch with belt-loop.

Images courtesy of Suunto