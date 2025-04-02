This is the 503 Prince® knife from Buck Knives, each is made in the USA from heat-treated 420HC steel with a locking drop point blade, and a Dymalux® Rosewood handle.

This knife was designed to be a perfect everyday carry knife, ideal for general household and yard duties, as well as the ever-present job of opening packages and parcels.

A History Speedrun: Buck Knives

Buck Knives started out back in the Kansas in 1902, when a young apprentice blacksmith named Hoyt Buck developed his own unique approach to tempering steel for knife making. He made each knife by hand, using old file blades as his starting point – a hard type of steel ideal for holding an edge.

Hoyt’s son Al moved to San Diego, California when he was serving in the Navy during WWII, and he relocated there after his honorable discharge from service. His father moved across with him, and the two men founded H.H. Buck and Son.

After Hoyt’s passing, Al kept the business flourishing and introduced his own son, Chuck, to the business of knife making at a young age. In 1964 they revolutionized the pocket knife industry with the Buck Model 110 Folding Hunter model, a lock-blade knife that would be copied far and wide but never bested.

Chuck would work his way up the ranks to become President and CEO of Buck Knives himself for many years, before passing the reins to his daughter Loraine “Lori” Buck. CJ Buck is now the Chairman and CEO of Buck Knives, Inc – the fifth-generation of the Buck family to hold the title.

The Buck 503 Prince® Knife

The 503 Prince® Knife is a classic folding pocket knife designed to fit easily in a pocket for daily use. It’s made from heat-treated 420HC stainless steel, this steel alloy contains increased carbon and chromium, as well as silicon, manganese, molybdenum, and vanadium.

420HC stainless steel is known for its ability to hold an edge, as well as its high levels of resistance to chipping and corrosion. This has made it one of the most popular stainless steel alloys for knife and tool making.

The 503 Prince® Knife has a drop point blade, a Dymalux® Rosewood handle, a weight of 2 oz, a closed length of 2½”, and a blade locking mechanism for safety.

These knives are made to heirloom quality in the United States, and they retail for $88 USD here on Huckberry.

