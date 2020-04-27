The New Red Eleven T-Shirt by Cure Collection – 20% Of Proceeds To Breast Cancer Research Reading time: about 1 minute. American

Clothing

Gear

This is the new Red Eleven T-Shirt by Cure Collection, 20% of the proceeds from its sale will go directly to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation® to support scientific research into treatments for the disease that affects so many women around the world.

The t-shirt features a widebody Porsche 911 SC on Fuchs wheels, you can choose any color you like for your t-shirt so long as it’s red, and sizes from S to XXL are available. The t-shirt is 100% fine cotton with a simple unisex fit, and each one is printed in Los Angeles, California.

Cure Collection was founded by Mason Watson after his mother Sharon passed away from breast cancer in 2008. Mason is an artist and designer, he creates all of his own designs for his t-shirt line and his customers include automotive culture luminaries like Jay Leno.

Preorders are being taken for the shirt from the 24th of April until the 8th of May, and the shirts will ship out in the following week.

Visit The Store

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2020