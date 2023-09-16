This is the Holtzman 48-In-1 Survival Grenade, it’s essentially an emergency first aid kit containing 48 individual items that are all wrapped in 45 ft of paracord, into a compact shape that resembles a hand grenade.

The paracord itself is an important survival tool, it’s handy for lashing logs together into an impromptu raft, or tying branches together to make a rudimentary shelter – among innumerable other potential uses.

The kit includes 48 items that will help keep you alive, and help you signal for help, should you ever get stuck in the wilderness.

The concept of the survival kit has been around about as long as time itself, though it’s changed a great deal over the passing years. Modern survival kits tend to prioritize a small volume and a low total weight without compromising on the contents.

Generally speaking, a model survival kit will include gear that helps you get a fire started, navigation and signaling gear, some fishing line, hooks, and sinkers, military-grade paracord due to its many uses, and other things like signally whistles, waterproof matches, a flashlight, and a small multi tool.

The Holtzman 48-In-1 Survival Grenade was developed to include all of this and more, in a package that fits neatly into any backpack. It can also be clipped to your shoulder straps or the outside of your bag should you want to keep it close at hand.

Holtzman offer both Black and Black/Blue versions of the Survival Grenade, they both have the same contents and the same MSRP.

Inside you’ll find:

45 ft. of 550 paracord

2 ft. safety orange thin paracord

A compass

An LED flashlight

A multi-tool pocket knife

A dog tag signaling mirror

A Fling fire starter rod

A flint striker

30 ft of 12 lb fishing line

4 fishing hooks

4 split shot weights

2 bobby pins

2 butterfly sutures

A P38 can opener

A compressed towel tablet

6 waterproof matches

2 stormproof matches

Jute twine

A needle and thread

A razor blade

A military-grade tripwire

Aluminum foil

A wire saw

4 water purification tablets

2 safety pins

A firestarter whistle buckle

2 split rings

3 inches of electrical tape

A plastic ball

Due to the compact size of the grenade it can be stowed away in essentially any bag or backpack. Some choose to attach it externally as you see in the image above, for better access when needed.

The Holtzman Survival Grenade makes a great buy for those into camping, hunting, fishing, trekking, hiking, backpacking, mountain climbing, canoeing, kayaking, rafting, mountain biking, etc. It also makes a great gift idea for the people in your life who spend every possible moment in the great outdoors.

