Randolph Aviator II Sunglasses Reading time: about 1 minute. American

Gear

Style

Sunglasses

Randolph sunglasses are standard issue for the U.S. Air Force, and they have been since 1982. They’ve been worn by fighter pilots, NASA astronauts, and a wide range of other airborne personnel – they’re so famously durable that Randolph guarantee the frames for life.

The Randolph Aviator II has a classic brow bar and bayonet temples – specifically designed so you can put them on or take them off easily under a flight helmet.

Each pair is handcrafted in the USA in a 200+ step process by American workers, and they have 100% UVA/UVB protection, jewelry-quality finishes coated for durability and scratch resistance, with SkyTec™ Mineral Glass, polarized, anti-reflective, scratch resistant lenses.

You can order your Aviator IIs in gray glass, tan glass, or AGX glass, with the option to have them polarized or not depending on your personal preference.

Buy Here