Randolph Aviator II Sunglasses

Randolph sunglasses are standard issue for the U.S. Air Force, and they have been since 1982. They’ve been worn by fighter pilots, NASA astronauts, and a wide range of other airborne personnel – they’re so famously durable that Randolph guarantee the frames for life.
The Randolph Aviator II has a classic brow bar and bayonet temples – specifically designed so you can put them on or take them off easily under a flight helmet.
Each pair is handcrafted in the USA in a 200+ step process by American workers, and they have 100% UVA/UVB protection, jewelry-quality finishes coated for durability and scratch resistance, with SkyTec™ Mineral Glass, polarized, anti-reflective, scratch resistant lenses.
You can order your Aviator IIs in gray glass, tan glass, or AGX glass, with the option to have them polarized or not depending on your personal preference.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The new Ashley Watson Eversholt motorcycle jacket has been designed from the ground up as a modern protective jacket, with thoroughly classic styling, that’d likely appeal to everyone from T.E. Lawrence to Freddie Frith. Each Eversholt is made in England with an outer shell constructed from 8oz waxed canvas, under that there’s a seam sealed…
Read More
The Helite Turtle Airbag Vest is essentially an airbag for your torso, offering protection for your spine, back, chest, ribs, and kidneys. The Helite attaches to your motorcycle by way of a tether, and should you be thrown from your bike the vest inflates in 0.1 of a second. The back of the vest incorporates…
Read More
The Union Garage Robinson Jacket is a joint project between the talented teams at both Vanson Leathers and Union Garage in New York City. The 100% American-made jacket features a full gamut of back, elbow, and shoulder D3O armor – all inside hidden leather panels. The outer shell of the Robinson is made from long-lasting…
Read More
The Ford Bronco Half Cab was a rare version off the iconic 4×4, just 2,317 were built in 1969, as the overwhelming majority of buyers opted for the slightly more practical wagon body style. Officially called the Bronco Sport Utility Pickup, the motoring public quickly nicknamed it the “Half Cab”, and today this is the…
Read More
The team at ALMS NYC spent years perfecting the design of their 12 litre tail bag, they wanted to create an option for a backpack-free existence for motorcyclists who commute. The 12L Tail Bag is waterproof for those unexpected showers, and it has an exterior cargo net for attaching additional items, with an easily accessible…
Read More
Ugly Bros USA have established a solid reputation in recent years for making solid and somewhat uniquely styled gear for motorcyclists. Their Featherbed-K Moto Jeans feature the brand’s signature style – with a slim fit to avoid flapping fabric at highway speeds and elastic accordion knee and lower waist panels to avoid tight spots. The…
Read More