This is the Shinola Canfield Speedway, it’s the first automatic chronograph ever offered by the Detroit-based watchmaker and it’s powered by the Swiss-made SW510 BH movement with 27 jewels and a 56 hour power reserve.

The watch is named after the original Canfield Speedway, a half mile dirt oval racetrack that hosted sanctioned motor racing events from 1950 to 1964. It was on the NASCAR Grand National Schedule in the early 1950s, and it held races for the ARCA and USAC.

The original “Shinola” was a shoe polish brand established in the early 20th century. The name became a part of American vernacular through the phrase, “You don’t know sh*t from Shinola,” which was used to point out someone’s lack of knowledge or awareness.

In 2011, Tom Kartsotis capitalized on the Shinola name and established Shinola Detroit LLC. The company was positioned to play a role in Detroit’s revival after the city’s lengthy and well-publicized financial struggles. By setting up manufacturing in Detroit, Shinola aimed to bring manufacturing jobs back to Motor City.

Shinola’s first watches were introduced in 2013. The company sourced parts from across the USA and globally, but assembly occurs in Detroit. The brand’s watch manufacturing operation was set up with the help of Ronda AG, a Swiss movement manufacturer, which trained Detroit-based workers in the art of watch assembly.

In addition to watches, the brand would later expanded its offerings to include handcrafted leather goods, journals, and even bicycles. Like its watches, these additional products are often marketed with a focus on American craftsmanship and the brand’s Detroit roots.

The Shinola Canfield Speedway retails for $2,995 USD, it has a stainless steel case and a full exhibition case back to show off the Swiss Sellita SW510 BH movement. Up top the watch has a double-domed sapphire crystal over a pea-green dial that features a tachymeter around the perimeter, allowing you to convert time elapsed into speed travelled over a fixed distance.

The case size of the Canfield Speedway chronograph is 44mm, it has a case thickness of 15.2 mm, and a 22mm leather rallye-style strap in a bourbon colorway. The watch comes with Shinola’s automatic watch limited lifetime service warranty, which covers you for manufacturing and workmanship defects under the natural useful life of the watch.

