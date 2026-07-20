This is the Puffer®, it’s an all-new inflatable tent design from Puffer Outdoors based in Utah, and unusually, the tent has an integrated air-mattress-floor so you don’t have to back separate sleeping pads or cots.

Each Puffer® comes with its own electric air pump, and there are two main air chambers – the tent frame and the floor/mattress. The latter can be inflated to a range of pressure options – allowing you to choose how soft or firm the mattress is. The whole thing can be set up in around two minutes.

History Speedrun: Puffer Outdoors

Puffer Outdoors is based out of Utah, it was founded there in 2025 by Sam Peery, who had spent five years prototyping his all-new inflatable tent design before launch, with his wife Bree helping to sew and heat-seal the early versions by hand, and Sam’s father Dan Peery handling the branding and design work.

The family’s background is in skateboarding, snowboarding, and motocross rather than traditional camping equipment, and their goal was to remove the most tedious part of a night outdoors – wrestling with poles, sleeves, and clips to pitch a tent, then inflating a separate mattress once it’s up. The Puffer is the company’s first product, and it addresses both problems in one fell swoop.

The Puffer Tent

The Puffer® is a two-person inflatable tent with no poles of any kind. The structure is held up entirely by pressurized air chambers, and the floor has an integrated air mattress, so the shelter and the bed arrive at camp in a single duffel bag. An included battery-powered electric pump inflates the whole system in two minutes, and a reverse function on the same pump pulls the air back out at the end of the trip, collapsing the tent flat for rolling up and moving on to the next camp site.

Inflatable tents aren’t a new idea of course, but most take the form of large glamping cabins or futuristic dome-shaped shelters. The Puffer® has an altogether different shape. It uses three inline inflatable arches with steep sidewalls and a single ridge beam, creating a silhouette somewhere between a classic A-frame and a tunnel tent.

The tent has two separate inflation zones running at different pressures. The structural frame is inflated firm to hold its shape, at 5 psi, while the integrated air base can be adjusted from 0.8 to 5 psi, with lower pressures providing a softer sleeping surface.

Each zone has its own valve, and the target pressures are printed directly on the corner of the tent that houses both. The pump stops automatically when the correct pressure is reached. A peel-and-stick patch kit is included, and both the air frame and air base are accessible for field repairs.

Once pitched, the tent measures in at 88 inches long, 60 inches wide, and 50 inches tall. Interior dimensions are 84.6 inches long and 52 inches wide, with 42 inches of peak headroom, and it sleeps two. Stakes and four guy lines are included for anchoring it in wind, and once packed down, the whole kit measures in at 25 inches long by 10 inches in diameter, with the tent alone weighing 18.2 lbs and the complete kit coming in at 22 lbs.

The intended use is 4×4 camping, overlanding, and maybe some festival duty, where weight isn’t much of a factor but a quick set up and a simple breakdown is hugely valuable. That said, it is much lighter than a rooftop tent and the more hardcore off-roaders will like the idea of not having 120+ lbs of rooftop tent mounted up high.

The Puffer is priced at $649.99 with the electric pump included. The tent was initially offered in white and black, though the white version and the entire first production run have sold out, and as of the time of writing (mid-July 2026), new orders in black were estimated to ship out by September.

If you’d like to read more about the Puffer® or order your own you can visit the official online store here.

Images courtesy of Puffer Outdoors