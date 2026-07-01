This is the Motone Revolver, it’s a fully-armored leather jacket made from naturally drum-dyed full-grain cowhide which is hand-finished with wax for protection – this wax also ensures that each jacket develops its own unique patina over time.

The Revolver comes in both Black and Tobacco colorways. The jacket has pre-curved sleeves and gusseted action-back shoulders, side waist zips for adjustments, and a subtle drop in the tail – all features designed to make the jacket ideal for motorcycle use.

History Speedrun: Motone Customs

Motone Customs is a Welsh motorcycle apparel and parts brand headquartered near Cardiff, in South Wales. The company designs and manufactures parts primarily for the modern Hinckley-era Triumph Bonneville range, with additional catalogs covering Harley-Davidson, BMW, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, and Honda – alongside a best-selling line of jackets, gloves, leather goods, and other riding gear and apparel.

Motone was founded by Sam Wheeler – originally from the UK, Sam had moved to Vietnam, where small-displacement motorcycles still completely dominate daily transport for millions. He began restoring vintage Vespas and exporting them to the West, but soon found himself in need of specific parts, so he embedded himself in the local manufacturing scene.

Upon his return to the UK, Wheeler noticed that the custom and modern classic motorcycle scene had blown up. So he bought a second-hand Bonneville, and drew on his past experience to design a range of Bonneville-specific parts.

It took roughly two years of design, tooling, and inventory-building before Motone opened for business in 2009. The company grew quickly, and they soon branched out into motorcycle apparel and gear.

The Motone Revolver Jacket

The Motone Revolver is a leather motorcycle jacket built around a full-grain cowhide shell, 1.0-1.1mm thick, drum-dyed with natural dyes and hand-waxed for a subtle sheen. It comes in Black or Tobacco, and the natural-dye and waxed finish means each jacket will develop its own patina with wear.

The fit is regular with a slight drop in the tail, paired with pre-curved sleeves, gusseted action-back shoulders, and side waist zips for adjustment. Diamond-quilted panels sit across the shoulders and lower back, perforated leather runs under the upper arms, and the interior is lined with diamond-quilted poly.

Branding is kept decidedly low-key, with a debossed Motone logo on the sleeve and Motone-branded hardware finished in either antique brass or black nickel depending on the colorway.

Closures include heavy-duty YKK zippers at the front and cuffs, plus a press-stud neck closure with a fold-back option for a more relaxed fit. Storage includes a zippered chest pocket, a zippered forearm stash pocket sized for keys, a wallet, or a gate remote, zippered hand-warmer pockets, an interior Napoleon pocket, and interior mesh cargo pouches.

Ventilation comes thanks to YKK-zipped inner arm intakes that open up in the riding position and dual vertical exhaust vents at the back.

The Revolver ships with a full set of RE ZRO® armor including EN 1621-1 Level 2 protectors at the elbows and shoulders and an EN 1621-2 Level 2 back protector – the jacket is CE and UKCA AA-rated to EN 17092-3.

It’s now available to buy direct from Motone here and they offer worldwide shipping.

Images courtesy of Motone