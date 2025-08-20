This 1982 Airstream 350LE was bought by Michael McDonald, a Doobie Brothers band member and Grammy-winning musician. More recently he donated it, and it’s now being offered for sale with the funds going to The National Veterans Foundation.

These Airstream 350LEs are essentially mansions on wheels by RV standards, with all the luxuries and modern conveniences of home, with the added benefit of being able to live anywhere you can park.

Fast Facts: An Ex-Doobie Brothers Airstream 350LE

The Airstream 350LE was introduced in the early 1980s as Airstream’s flagship Class A motorhome, extending the company’s reputation for polished aluminum trailers into the high-end luxury RV market. Built on a Chevrolet P-series chassis with a 454 cubic inch V8 and Turbo-Hydramatic transmission, it had bulletproof mechanical underpinnings.

At 35 feet long and 102 inches wide, the 350LE was designed for maximum comfort and space. Interiors featured oak cabinetry, leather seating, queen-size beds, and fully equipped galleys and bathrooms. Amenities included dual air conditioning, onboard generator, power steering, power brakes, and central heating, making it a self-contained “mansion on wheels.”

Airstream positioned the 350LE against rivals from Winnebago, Blue Bird, and FMC, always making a point to show off its aviation-inspired aluminum construction, longterm durability, and its premium fittings and fitout. Low production numbers make surviving examples desirable, with many enthusiasts seeking original or restored units for both their collectible status and practical usability as long-haul motorhomes.

The 1982 350LE shown here was owned by Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers, who purchased it in 2016 and had it restored in 2018. Upgrades included solar panels, refreshed interiors, new appliances, a Banks PowerPack intake and exhaust, and modern conveniences like a rear-view camera. Now donated, it is being auctioned with proceeds going to The National Veterans Foundation.

History Speedrun: The Airstream 350 LE Motorhome

Airstream has long been known for its polished aluminum travel trailers, but by the mid-1970s the company had begun to dip its toe into the rapidly growing world of motorhomes. As Americans enjoyed their increasing spending power, more and more manufacturers were offering ever more luxurious homes-on-wheels – even General Motors entered the market, with the GMC Motorhome making its debut in 1973.

Airstream’s move was driven by a growing appetite in the American RV market for large, self-contained Class A coaches which offered the convenience of a totally integrated driving and living experience. The first Airstream motorhomes arrived in 1974, borrowing from the firm’s riveted aluminum trailer construction and aerodynamic design philosophy.

The Airstream 350 LE was built from the early 1980s to the beginning of the 1990s, and it would come to represent the peak of Airstream’s aluminum-bodied motorhome era.

The name derived from its 35-foot length, while “LE” stood for “Luxury Edition.” It was designed as a flagship model to compete with high-end coaches from companies like Winnebago, Blue Bird, and FMC, offering buyers a balance of Airstream’s signature aluminum construction with the kind of luxurious appointments expected in a long-haul motorhome.

Mechanically, the 350 LE was built on a Chevrolet P-series motorhome chassis, using General Motors’ 454 cubic inch (7.4 liter) big block V8 paired with a Turbo-Hydramatic 400 automatic transmission. The coach rode on a tag-axle setup with air suspension, giving it rock solid stability and good load capacity when compared to conventional single-axle RVs.

With a width of 102 inches, it provided expansive interior space that was relatively rare in the period. Power steering, power brakes, and integrated air conditioning were all standard features, as consumers expected given the motorhome’s luxury positioning.

Interiors typically included leather-upholstered seating, oak cabinetry, a queen-size bed, full galley, and a generously sized bathroom. Many models were fitted with mirrored ceilings, plush carpeting, and lounge-style layouts with swivel captain’s chairs. Standard equipment also included an onboard generator, dual air conditioning units, and modern conveniences like central heating and full household-style electrical systems.

Airstream’s aluminum semi-monocoque body construction was a key differentiator in the marketplace – while most rival RV builders were producing fiberglass, steel, or wood-framed coaches, the 350 LE continued the aviation-style riveted aluminum structure that had made Airstream trailers famous. This gave the vehicle a distinctive look and meant that things like body rust, delamination, or wood rot were not a concern for owners.

Production numbers for the 350 LE were never large, and surviving examples today are highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts. Some have remained in near-original condition thanks to long-term storage, while others have undergone extensive restorations.

The 1982 Airstream 350LE Motorhome Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a 1982 Airstream 350LE Motorhome that was bought by Michael McDonald of Doobie Brothers fame in 2016. McDonald had a restoration carried out in 2018 which included repainting the roof and the lower body panels, adding solar panels, refreshing the interior, installing a house audio system, replacing the generator, kitchen appliances, plumbing fixtures, and awning fabrics.

It was also upgraded with a Banks PowerPack intake and exhaust system – power is sent to a dually rear axle supported by a tag axle. Instrumentation includes an 85 mph speedometer, 8,000 rpm tachometer, and a full suite of auxiliary gauges. The odometer now shows nearly 79,000 miles.

The cab has power-adjustable captain’s chairs, woodgrain trim, cab air conditioning, and cruise control. Practical additions include a rear-view camera system and a brake controller for the tag axle. Overhead storage, privacy curtains, and a Clarion stereo were all fitted as standard equipment.

The interior is arranged with a full living area, a galley kitchen, a separate bathroom and shower, and a rear bedroom with a queen-size bed. Updates included a flat-screen television in the bedroom and a newer shower surround. Original finishes like the oak cabinetry, patterned upholstery, and mirrored surfaces remained intact throughout, keeping that period-correct feel that so many Airstream owners love.

This 350LE Motorhome was donated by Michael McDonald and is now being sold on Bring a Trailer with the total sale amount, including the auction fee, going to The National Veterans Foundation. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer