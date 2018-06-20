The Porsche 953 INK Print – 1984 Paris-Dakar Rally Winner

Reading time: about 1 minute.

The Porsche 953

The Porsche 953, sometimes referred to as the Porsche 911 Rally or the Porsche 911 4×4, is one of the most famous skunkworks 911s to ever depart the Stuttgart factory.

The car started life as a regular 911 SC before undergoing a comprehensive rebuild in the hands of Porsche’s best and brightest.

The unibody shell was reinforced throughout to handle the brutal forces generated when racing in the desert, a new manually controlled four-wheel drive system was fitted, and bespoke suspension was developed and installed – giving the car its characteristic high ground clearance.

The Rothmans-liveried Porsche 953 took overall victory in the 1984 Paris–Dakar Rally driven by René Metge and co-driver Dominique Lemoyne, with Jacky Ickx finishing 6th, taking 9 stage victories along the way. A Range Rover V8 would take second, followed by a Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution.

Today we remember the 953 as the testbed for the legendary Porsche 959, it would be the 959 that would race in the Paris-Dakar in 1985, and a year later it would take a 1-2 finish.

The Porsche 953 INK Print

The 953 you see here has been painstaking recreated with no livery – to showcase the car itself. It’s the work of INK, an award-winning creative studio based in England, and they’ve created a series of prints called the “Plain Bodies” series.

Each poster measures in at A2 size and there’s a series of three in total, showing the 953 from the front quarter angle, the side, and the rear quarter.

Buy Here

Porsche 911 Rally Side

Porsche 911 Rally Rear

Porsche 911 Rally Detail

Porsche 911 Rally Side Detail

Porsche 911 Rally Rear Detail

Images courtesy of INK