This is one of just 41 Super Cobra Jet V8 versions of the 1969 Mercury Cyclone Cale Yarborough Special that were built to celebrate Cale Yarborough’s 1968 Daytona 500 win.

This car is one of just three examples that came with the 428 Super Cobra Jet V8, the Drag Pack, and the 4-speed manual transmission – making it a true driver’s car. This engine was officially rated at 335 bhp, but the real output is believed to be well north of 400 bhp.

Fast Facts – The Mercury Cyclone Cale Yarborough Special

The 1969 Mercury Cyclone Cale Yarborough Special was a limited-edition car built to commemorate Cale Yarborough’s 1968 Daytona 500 victory. Only 617 were produced, with just 41 featuring the 428 Cobra Jet engine. This particular example is one of just three equipped with the 428 Super Cobra Jet V8, Drag Pack, and 4-speed manual transmission. The engine, officially rated at 335 bhp, is believed to produce over 400 bhp in reality.

Mercury produced two key NASCAR-inspired models in 1969: the Cyclone Spoiler II and the Cyclone Cobra Jet. The Spoiler II was an aerodynamic homologation special designed to compete in NASCAR, featuring a redesigned front end that made it 6 inches longer and a “Sportsroof” fastback design. Larry Shinoda, a renowned American car designer who had previously worked on iconic vehicles like the Corvette Sting Ray, led the design of the Spoiler II.

The Mercury Cyclone series included the Cale Yarborough Special. These cars were equipped with either a 351 or a Cobra Jet V8 engine, and came with a competition handling package, dual exhausts, a 3:50:1 axle ratio, a blacked-out grille, and a special decal package. The low production numbers and abundance of high-performance specials at the time have led to this model being somewhat forgotten.

The specific 1969 Mercury Cyclone Cale Yarborough Special shows here is a unique example, being the only one produced with its particular set of options. It features the 428 Super Cobra Jet V8, Drag Pack, 4-speed manual transmission, and a tachometer. The car has been kept in climate-controlled storage, shows 91,776 miles on the odometer, and retains its original decal set. It’s scheduled for auction with Mecum on July 26th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and comes with a deluxe Marti Report detailing its specifications.

The Mercury NASCAR

The two key NASCAR-inspired Mercurys of 1969 were the Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II and the Mercury Cyclone Cobra Jet. The Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II was only produced for a few months in early 1969. It was an homologation special designed to allow the car to compete in NASCAR stock car racing against the likes of the Dodge Charger Daytona, Plymouth Superbird, and Ford Torino Talladega.

The Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II was based on the standard production Mercury Cyclone but featured a new more aerodynamic front end better suited to the high-speed ovals used for NASCAR racing.

This new front end included a new nose that made the car 6 inches longer, with a flush mounted grille, and rolled rocker panels that allowed the car to sit lower than the standard production version.

The other key design feature of the Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II was the use of the Mercury Cyclone “Sportsroof” – this was simply Ford’s trademarked name for a fastback roof. This roof type had proven to be far more aerodynamic in wind tunnel testing, and as a result it would also be used on the similar Ford Torino Talladega.

The design work for the Spoiler II was done by Larry Shinoda, one of the most important American car designers of the era who had earlier designed the influential Mako Shark show car and the CERV I, and he contributed significantly to the design of the 1963 Corvette Sting Ray. He then led the design of the 1968 Corvette C3 which was largely based on his Mako Shark design.

Shinoda would later move to Ford with Bunkie Knudsen where he designed the Boss 302 Mustang, the Boss 429 Mustang, and a number of other cars, including the Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II of course.

The Mercury Cyclone series included the Cale Yarborough Special, as noted above it was a very limited edition version of the car built to celebrate Cale Yarborough’s 1968 Daytona 500 win. The Cyclone Cobra Jet was powered by the 428 cubic inch (7.0 liter) Cobra Jet V8 with the Ram Air option, a 735 CFM Holley four-barrel carburetor, and an engine dress-up kit.

The car was also given a competition handling package, dual exhausts, a 3:50:1 axle ratio, a blacked-out grille, and a decal package. The Mercury Cyclone Cale Yarborough Special debuted in 1969, just 617 would be built, and only 41 would be specified with the 428 Cobra Jet engine with the rest getting the 351 V8.

Due to the low production numbers and the sheer volume of high-powered, high-performance specials coming out at the time the Cale Yarborough Special has been forgotten by many.

Perhaps to add to this confusion, there was also a Cale Yarborough Special version of the Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II fitted with the 351 Windsor V8, resulting in many getting them confused.

The 1969 Mercury Cyclone Cale Yarborough Special Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a rare car, in fact it was the only one ever made with this specific set of options. As one of the already rare examples of the 1969 Mercury Cyclone Cale Yarborough Special, this vehicle has the 428 Super Cobra Jet V8, the Drag Pack, the 4-speed manual transmission, and a tachometer.

According to the listing, this vehicle has been kept in climate controlled storage, it’s showing 91,776 miles on the odometer at the time of cataloging, and it’s finished with the originalCale Yarborough Special decal set.

The car is now due to roll across the auction block with Mecum on the 26th of July in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It comes with a deluxe Marti Report with personalized statistics, and it’s fitted with power steering, a traction-Lok rear end, and power front disc brakes.

If you’d like to read more about the car or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Mecum.

Images courtesy of Mecum