This is an eBay lot for three Pontiac GTO project cars, all are original GTOs and they’re being sold as a package for $30,000 USD out of Mojave, California. That works out to just $10,000 per car, but they need significant work.

The Pontiac GTO is pointed to by many as the first muscle car, and while some may argue the point it’s clear that few muscle cars ever became quite as famous, or made quite the same impact on American popular culture.

Fast Facts – A Pontiac GTO Three Car Package Deal

The Pontiac GTO, introduced in 1964, is widely regarded as the first true muscle car. Developed by John DeLorean and his team, it featured a 389 V8 engine in the Tempest, igniting the muscle car era and pushing other automakers to follow suit, leading to a V8-powered arms race.

The GTO evolved through the late 1960s with styling updates like stacked headlights and increased engine power. By 1969 and 1970, Pontiac offered the high-performance Ram Air III and IV V8 engines, turning the GTO into a high-performance icon, with optional features like Hurst shifters and rear spoilers.

The 1969 GTO Judge package, with its memorable graphics and performance upgrades, became the pinnacle of the GTO line. However, by 1974, the GTO had declined in performance and size, with disappointing sales leading to the discontinuation of the nameplate.

The First-Generation Pontiac GTO

The Pontiac GTO’s story began in 1964, it was conceived by Pontiac engineers John DeLorean, Bill Collins, and Russ Gee. DeLorean, Pontiac’s chief engineer at the time, skirted General Motors’ internal restrictions on large engines in midsize cars – he placed a big-block V8 into Pontiac’s intermediate-sized Tempest production car, defying GM’s corporate mandate that forbade the use of engines larger than 330 cubic inches in smaller vehicles.

Just in case you were wondering, yes, this is the same John DeLorean who would start his own car company in the 1970s, releasing the DeLorean DMC-12 which would go on to become a legend thanks to its inclusion in the Back to the Future trilogy.

In order to get the GTO into production, DeLorean utilized an option package loophole, he successfully had a 389 cubic inch V8 fitted to the Tempest, turning it into a fire-breathing muscle car. It would be a key moment in American automotive history, pushing the other automakers to release their own muscle cars and triggering a four-wheeled, V8-powered arms race.

The car had been named the “GTO” to evoke Ferrari’s legendary Gran Turismo Omologato (GTO) race cars – the Pontiac GTO debuted as an optional performance package on the Tempest, not as its own model series. Pontiac initially expected low sales, but enthusiasm far exceeded their dire predictions – with over 32,000 units sold in its introductory year alone.

The success of the GTO convinced Pontiac to refine and evolve the vehicle throughout the late 1960s. By 1966, the GTO became its own distinct model series – featuring styling cues like vertically stacked headlights, muscular body lines, and chromed GTO badging.

Power steadily increased, peaking in 1969 and 1970 when Pontiac offered the legendary Ram Air III and IV V8 engines, which delivered significantly higher performance. During this era, Pontiac also offered performance options like the Hurst shifter, hood-mounted tachometers, and discreet rear spoilers.

The Arrival Of The Judge

The 1969 GTO Judge package – named after a popular TV comedy sketch that was a favorite of DeLorean – would be the pinnacle of Pontiac’s vision for the later GTO models. The Judge featured vibrant colors, unique graphics, and hefty performance upgrades – becoming one of the most collectible variants in GTO history.

The End Of The GTO Era

As the muscle car era peaked, stricter emissions regulations, rising insurance premiums, and fuel economy standards dramatically impacted vehicle performance and design. Consequently, in 1972, Pontiac significantly reduced engine power, signaling the start of the GTO’s decline.

By 1974, the once-fierce GTO had shrunk into a compact coupe based on the Pontiac Ventura platform, offering just a 350 cubic inch small block V8 as its most powerful engine option. After disappointing sales, Pontiac discontinued the GTO nameplate, and the once-proud muscle car quietly exited the automotive landscape.

The 3 x Pontiac GTO Project Cars Shown Here

The three car package you see here includes three 1965 Pontiac GTOs in varying stages of disrepair. All three need full restorations, and so they might make a good buy for someone looking to get into the GTO restoration game.

Alternatively, they might be appealing to those seeing spare parts and panels It’s clear that there is a huge amount of work to do here, but the combined cost of $30,000, working out to $10,000 per car, might sweeten the deal.

The cars are listed for sale out of Mojave, California on an airport storage site. If you’d like to read more about the condition of each of the three cars or enquire about buying them you can visit the listing here.

