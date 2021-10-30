These are the FIA-homologated Piloti Pinnacle race boots, they were designed to be suitable for everyone from 24 Hours of Le Mans racers right through to your average Joe heel-and-toe shifting his way through B roads on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

The team at Piloti worked side by side with engineers at Stand 21® when developing the Pinnacle boot, Stand 21® is one of the largest racewear manufacturers in the world who supply gear to many top racing teams.

Piloti have made a name for themselves by designing driving shoes and race boots that people actually want to wear, their driving shoes look like normal street wear and their race boots are a great period correct-looking addition to any driver’s garage for events like the Le Mans Classic or Goodwood Revival.

The Piloti Pinnacle uses the the Stand 21® anti-vibration, hydrocarbon resistant racing sole with a rounded heel for smooth foot articulation on the pedals. In order to meet modern race homologation safety standards, the boots have a meta-aramind fire retardant lining and a meta-aramid fabric insole.

Inside the boot you’ll find a reinforced lateral forefoot for heel-and-toe downshifting, and it has a perforated toe box and tongue for breathability and moisture control – an essential feature for endurance racing.

Piloti are offering the Pinnacle boot in both black (pictured) and red colorways, sizing ranges from 7 up to 14, and they’re both SFI Approved (3.3/5 rated) and FIA 8856-2000 certified. The MSRP is $265 USD.

