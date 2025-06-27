These are the Danner Logger 917 GTX boots. They were developed to incorporate sneaker-like levels of comfort combined with genuine hiking boot capability – the best of both worlds.

The Logger 917 GTX has a full-grain leather upper that uses stitchdown construction, this is paired with a soft Ortholite footbed with three layers of varying density foam, and a long-lasting Vibram® 917 outsole.

A History Speedrun: Danner

Danner is an American footwear company that was founded in 1932 by Charles Danner in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Initially, Danner produced affordable work boots during the Great Depression, the company moved operations to Portland, Oregon, in 1936, aiming to reach a broader market of loggers and outdoor laborers in the Pacific Northwest.

The company quickly established itself as a reliable brand known for durable, functional, and long-lasting boots. During World War II, Danner expanded its operations by supplying boots to the U.S. military, this brough in significant revenue, and also helped the company become a known-brand from coast to coast.

Post-war, the company refocused on civilian markets, developing boots designed specifically for logging, outdoor recreation, hiking, and mountaineering. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Danner boots gained further popularity among workers in logging, forestry, and construction industries.

In 1979, Danner introduced one of its most influential models, the Danner Light. This boot, among the first to incorporate Gore-Tex lining, offered excellent waterproofing combined with good breathability, this would have a major influence on other boot makers around the world.

Today, Danner continues manufacturing many of their boots in the United States, though they do also offer some imported lines. They supply footwear to outdoor enthusiasts across the country and around the world, they also supply law enforcement and military personnel with tactical footwear.

The Danner Logger 917 GTX Boot

The Danner Logger 917 GTX boots are one of the newer releases from the company, with a combination of speaker comfort, hiking boot toughness, and classic styling that has seen it quickly become a best seller.

The boots have a long-lasting full-grain leather upper, with a waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex liner, a soft Ortholite footbed with three layers of varying density foam, a lightweight Vibram® SPE midsole, a Vibram® 917 outsole, and a TPU shank.

Each pair comes with two pairs of laces and optional kilties that protect the tongue from debris, and sizing ranges from 8 through to 13 US.

Each pair comes with two pairs of laces and optional kilties that protect the tongue from debris, and sizing ranges from 8 through to 13 US.

