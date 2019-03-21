The Pendulux Altimeter Table Clock looks like it was pulled from the cockpit of a military surplus B-17 bomber in the years after WW2, but in reality it’s a brand new clock made from cast aluminium alloy, brass, and glass.
With a hefty weight of 1.6 lbs, the Pendulux clock isn’t a lightweight. The team behind its design have sworn off the use of plastic, resulting in a line of handmade products that have the solid look and feel of the equipment used by our grandparents.
Each of these desktop clocks is designed to look like an altimeter from a mid-20th century aircraft, with an aluminum body, a brass stand, and brass fixings. The clock displays a standard 12 hour face with a minute and an hour hand.
The clock measures in at 5″ high x 4″ wide x 6.5″ deep, with an aforementioned weight of 1.6 lbs or .72 kilograms. Pendulux is an American company based in California that specialises in handmade pieces that evoke the styling of decades gone by, creating products that are designed to last for decades rather than months or years.
These typically cost $99 USD apiece from Pendulux, however Huckberry have a deal on them at the moment offering a 15% discount, with a price tag of $84.98 USD.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Aether Mojave Jacket is a modern take on the iconic cotton canvas motorcycle jackets that were used extensively by early motorcyclists as well as pilots and motorists thanks to the excellent breathability and water-resistance of waxed cotton canvas. The Aether Mojave Jacket – Technical Specifications Modern times call for modern materials, so the Aether…
The 1985 Daytona 200 was a significant race in the career of “Fast” Freddie Spencer, he pulled out a lead early in the race before a mystery engine problem forced him into the pits and out of the race – or so many thought. The engine problem proved to be a gremlin that would disappear…
This Ford Model T Track-Nose is one of the most well-known hot rods of its era, it was built by Jack Thompson with help from Claude Hampson, and it appeared in the August 1958 issue of Hot Rod Magazine. Track-Nose hot rods have a distinctive look that sets them apart from their more traditional counterparts,…
The Redverz Atacama Expedition Motorcycle Tent is now on its third generation, when Redverz first released the Atacama back in 2008 it revolutionized motorcycle camping, and it spawned a slew of copycats. The obvious main attraction to the tent is the integrated garage – an invaluable space that can fit a full-sized adventure bike loaded…
The Fuel Day Of The Dead Rain Suit is one of those clever motorcycle gear concepts that I’m annoyed I didn’t come up with myself. Motorcycle Rain Suits Rain suits need no introduction, they’re typically thin outer garments that are waterproof and can be scrunched down into a very small pouch when not being worn….
The Kawasaki Ninja 650R isn’t a motorcycle that you’d necessarily think of as a post-apocalyptic machine, but the team at Droog Moto took a look under the fairing and realized they could make something of it – something a little less 9-to-5 and a little more get-out-alive. Droog Moto is a highly-regarded custom motorcycle garage…