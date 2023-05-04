This is the Unimatic U1S-MN – it’s one of the newer designs from the popular Italian company with design cues taken from the world of military dive watches. It’s powered by the Swiss Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement, it’s made in Italy, and it’s limited to just 400 pieces.

Unlike many European watchmakers, the team at Unimatic are careful to ensure that their watches remain both affordable and exclusive. Each design is typically limited to a few hundred pieces and prices usually vary between a few hundred dollars to just over a thousand.

Unimatic is an Italian watch company founded by Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato in 2015. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing limited edition timepieces with a focus on minimalist design, high-quality materials, and mechanical movements. Unimatic is known for its modern, utilitarian approach to watchmaking, which is inspired by classic military and dive watches.

Unimatic’s debut collection, the Modello Uno, was released in 2015. The Modello Uno featured a simple and clean design, with a brushed stainless steel case, a rotating bezel, and a minimalistic dial. The watch was powered by a reliable Seiko NH35A automatic movement and quickly gained due to its affordability and distinctive design.

Over the years, Unimatic has expanded its offerings with several new models, including the Modello Due, Modello Tre, and Modello Quattro, among others. These models often maintain the brand’s signature minimalist design elements while introducing new features, materials, or complications.

The Unimatic U1S-MN is one of the company’s more minimalist designs, which is quite the feat as they’re made a name for themselves for understated styling. The watch has a 316 stainless steel case with a black DLC brushed finish, a 120 click mono-directional safety bezel, and a matte black aluminum minimal insert with raised lume dot.

It has a 2.5mm thick, anti-reflective, double domed sapphire crystal up top with a Unimatic conversion scale screw-down caseback, and it uses Super-LumiNova® C1 white lume for low light and nighttime visibility.

Power is provided by the automatic mechanical Sellita SW200-1 movement, a Swiss made calibre featuring 28,800 bph, 26 jewels, and a 38 hour power reserve. The Sellita SW200-1 is a widely used movement that offers reliable timekeeping at an affordable price point, and as a result it powers a significant number of watches from boutique companies like Unimatic.

As mentioned above the Unimatic U1S-MN is limited to just 400 pieces and they tend to sell out fast after release. It’s available to buy direct from the Unimatic store for €1,010 which works out to approximately $1,106 USD.

