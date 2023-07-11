This is the new Double Wall Beer Stein from the team over at Whiskey Peaks, it has a raised topographic impression of Mt Hood in the base – an active stratovolcano and one of the crown jewels of the Pacific Northwest.

The glass is created by specialists and each one is blown by hand, the double-walled design insulates your beer (or cider) from the outside temperature and as a result it says cool for far longer than it would in a standard glass.

Mount Hood

Mount Hood, the tallest peak in Oregon, stands as a prominent feature behind the state’s largest city, Portland. It not only provides a picturesque backdrop to the urban sprawl below but it also plays a crucial role – contributing water resources, and offering scenic and recreational opportunities to residents and visitors to the region.

Mount Hood has experienced volcanic eruptions intermittently for approximately 500,000 years, with two significant eruptive periods occurring in the past 1,500 years. These recent eruptive episodes involved the formation of lava domes on the southwest side of the mountain, which subsequently collapsed a number of times.

As a result, pyroclastic flows (fast-moving currents of hot gas, ash, and rock fragments) and lahars (mudflows caused by volcanic activity) were created and primarily flowed in the south and west directions, following the path of the Sandy River and its tributaries.

The most recent eruptive period started in the year 1781 and had an impact on both the White River and Sandy River valleys. When the Lewis and Clark Expedition explored the mouth of the Sandy River in 1805 and 1806, they described a river that differed significantly from its present-day state.

During their visit, the river was heavily filled with sediment, a result of erosion from the earlier volcanic eruption, which had ended approximately ten years prior to their arrival.

In the mid-1800s, local residents reported minor instances of explosive activity from Mount Hood. However, since that time, the volcano has remained inactive and devoid of significant volcanic events. It’s now classed as active or potentially active depending on who you ask, and volcanologists keep tabs on it in the interest of detecting any future eruptions early.

The Whiskey Peaks Double Wall Beer Stein

The Whiskey Peaks Double Wall Beer Stein is one of the company’s more recent designs, it joins the classic Whiskey Peaks glasses that come in sets, with each glass featuring a raised topographic impression of different North American mountains.

Unlike the smaller whiskey glasses from the company, this new beet stein has a capacity of 25 fl oz, or 1.56 US pints, meaning it can carry half again more than a standard pint glass and do a far better job of keeping it cool.

These glasses are being offered through online outfitters Huckberry and they retail for $19 USD apiece, significantly less than the MSRP of $30 USD. Each glass is handblown and made from premium lead-free glass. As a result of this process, no two glasses are quite the same, and each glass will have slight variations.

Images courtesy of Whiskey Peaks