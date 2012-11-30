Pearce Wrench Knives Reading time: less than a minute. American

Logan Pearce is a third generation knifemaker following in the footsteps of both his father and grandfather, Perry Pearce.

The family is famous for their railroad spike knives, each hand-forged in a coal fired blacksmithery, Logan has found a new muse in stainless steel wrenches and now individually hammers them out in his De Queen, Arkansas based workshop.

