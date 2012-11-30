Pearce Wrench Knives

The Bocar XP-5 is an American designed and built racing car designed to take the fight to cars like the D-Type Jaguar, Austin Healey 3000, and Porsche 356. The name XP-5 stands for “eXperimental Prototype 5”, and the company name “Bocar” is a combination of the founder’s first and last names “BOb CARnes”. Meet Bob…
What Stops Them is a 1935 Chevrolet film that explains drum braking systems, and extolls the virtues of cable-operated brakes. Although that may sound humorous now, the film dates back to a few years before WWII, and hydraulic braking systems were relatively rare. Although drums brakes are now far less common, after decades of being usurped…
This 10 minute film covers the 1949 Albany to New York Outboard Marathon Race, an event with dozens of entrants in multiple classes, making the not-insignificant trip up the Hudson River from New York to Albany. It’s a journey of over 150 miles by water – and you can only imagine how challenging it would be…
Cone Denim uses cotton strands that are woven with Dyneema®, the strongest fibre in the world. This creates one of the toughest and most abrasion resistant forms of denim yet designed – making it ideal for both motorcyclists and those who struggle to make a regular pair of jeans last more than a couple of…
The Terrain II Pannier Bag by Iron and Resin is a solution to the problem faced by those of us without panniers built into our motorcycles – it’s difficult to carry gear on road trips. Backpacks can work for shorter trips, but wearing a heavy pack at highway speeds for anything over a couple of…
The Salty Old Bastard Flask is the work of The Sneerwell, a company based out of Denver, Colorado with a unique line of products. Each flask is made from long-lasting stainless steel with a capacity of 6 ounces, each one is dark etched by hand and comes in a gold foil stamped drawer pull box….
