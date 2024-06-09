This is a set of Blade Runner blueprint reproductions that includes some of the most memorable vehicles used in the film, including Deckard’s Vehicle, a Taxi-Bus Vehicle, and Sebastian’s Vehicle.

As these are copies of the original blueprints they all show some patina and sepia effect from the time that has passed since the film was made back in the early 1980s. As they’re copies they expected to sell for far less than the originals would, with a price guide of just $300 – $500 USD.

Blade Runner is a 1982 sci-fi film directed by Ridley Scott, set in a dystopian Los Angeles in 2019. Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is a “blade runner” tasked with hunting down replicants – bioengineered beings identical to humans.

Deckard is called out of retirement to track down a group of escaped replicants led by Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer), who seek to extend their lifespans. His investigation leads him to the Tyrell Corporation and Rachael (Sean Young), an advanced replicant unaware of her true nature. As Deckard hunts the replicants, he confronts profound questions about humanity and empathy.

Vehicles play a crucial role in establishing the film’s futuristic setting. The most iconic is the “Spinner,” a flying car used by the police that can both drive on the ground and take off vertically. The Spinners and other vehicles combine utilitarian functionality with sleek, high-tech aesthetics, establishing the film’s famously gritty, dystopian atmosphere.

Syd Mead, a legendary futurist and concept artist, was key in shaping the film’s visual style. His designs for vehicles, architecture, and technology created the film’s distinctive look. Mead’s work is known for its realistic approach to futuristic concepts, blending functionality with imaginative futuristic elements.

Above Video: There can be little argument that Blade Runner is one of the most important sci fi films ever made, now more than ever with the rise of LLMs and the approach of AGI.

Mead’s designs for the Spinners feature practical details like visible mechanics and wear, making them believable. Mead’s vision contributed significantly to Blade Runner’s status as a seminal sci-fi film, influencing countless subsequent films in the genre.

If you’d like to read more about these unusual blueprint copies or place a bid you can visit the listing on Julien’s here. They’re due to cross the auction block in a few days time.

Images courtesy of Julien’s