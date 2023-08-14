This is a life-sized display that’s been cleverly designed to look like a 1:1 scale Airfix kit of the legendary Martini-liveried 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR known as “R6.”

The display consists of a heavy-duty galvanized steel frame that measures in at 3.5 meters in length by 2.4 meters in height, or approximately 11 feet 5.8 inches x 7 feet 10.5 inches.

The frame is designed to be modular so that it can be reconfigured to fit into different sized spaces. Inside it you’ll see a series of Carrera RSR-style body parts including the hood, ducktail engine lid (with the correct “Mary Stuart” extension), and 911R specification doors just like the original car, all made from lightweight fiberglass.

The display is finished off with the four distinctive RSR Fuchs-style wheels that are mounted in a straight line from left to right.

The Porsche known as R6 is the 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR that famously took an overall win at the last of the original Targa Florio races, in 1973.

The car was competing against the likes of the Alfa Romeo T33 and Ferrari 312 PB, both quicker vehicles on paper, but the RSR managed to pull an unlikely win out of the bag thanks in no small part to the reliability of the car and the deft driving of Gijs van Lennep and Herbert Müller.

Above Video: This episode from Duck & Whale gives a good synopsis of the 1973 Targa Florio, and it includes plenty of racing footage that shows just how dangerous the event could be.

The faster competition all other crashed out or suffered mechanical gremlins, and the Porsche took victory in what would be the final FIA sanctioned Targa Florio – becoming a legend in the process.

If you would like to read more about this display or register to bid you can find the listing on Collecting Cars here. It’s being sold out of Shropshire on the United Kingdom and the listing notes that the seller is happy to assist with the logistics of international shipping at the buyer’s expense.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars