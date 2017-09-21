Original Chippewa Service Boot Reading time: less than a minute. American

The Original Chippewa Service Boot is an iconic American shoe that’s had a few tweaks under the surface to make it more comfortable and longer-lasting than the identical looking footwear worn by our grandfathers.

Each boot is 100% handmade in the USA from the best materials available, including full grain American leather, a Goodyear Leather Welt, a Texon comfort insole with a Maple Leather heel, waxed cotton laces, and a Vibram V-Bar outsole.

