The Original Chippewa Service Boot is an iconic American shoe that’s had a few tweaks under the surface to make it more comfortable and longer-lasting than the identical looking footwear worn by our grandfathers.
Each boot is 100% handmade in the USA from the best materials available, including full grain American leather, a Goodyear Leather Welt, a Texon comfort insole with a Maple Leather heel, waxed cotton laces, and a Vibram V-Bar outsole.
