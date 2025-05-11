This is the 662 Alpha Scout Pro Knife from Buck Knives, it has a blade made from heat-treated S35VN stainless steel, and a machine-textured walnut Dymalux® handle.

Buck Knives has come a long way from where the company started back in 1902, when company founder Hoyt Buck made a name for himself making high-quality knives using worn-out file blades as his raw material.

Buck Knives is now run by the fifth generation of the Buck family and it’s grown to become one of the best-known of the American knife makers.

Today they make a broad range of knives to suit just about every possible use case, and they remain popular with outdoorsmen, hunters, overlanders, hikers, campers, anglers, and many others who need a dependable knife on hand.

The Buck Knives 662 Alpha Scout Pro Knife

The Buck Knives 662 Alpha Scout Pro Knife was originally designed as a hunting knife, but it soon became popular as a general camping and scout knife. It has a full tang blade with a Walnut DymaLux® handle that is designed to offer good grip even when wet.

The blade is 2 7/8″ long and 0.139″ thick, and made from heat-treated S35VN stainless steel. This is a martensitic type of stainless steel that contains niobium carbides as well as vanadium and chromium carbides – this makes it approximately 20% tougher than CPM S30V stainless steel without losing any of the wear resistance.

Each of these knives is made in the USA, and each comes with a reinforced leather sheath to keep it on your belt or safely in your pack. These knives come with a lifetime warranty covering defects and workmanship for the life of the knife.

The 662 Alpha Scout Pro is now being offered for sale on Huckberry with free US shipping, free US returns, and a best price guarantee. If you’d like to read more or get your own you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Huckberry