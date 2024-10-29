This is the Seahorse 56 EDC Dry Box from the team at Evergreen Cases. It’s designed as a compact waterproof storage solution for those items you don’t want to get wet when you’re having adventures in the great outdoors.

Each Seahorse 56 EDC Dry Box is made from 100% solid polycarbonate and they’re designed to float, both fresh and salt water, meaning that even if it comes loose when you’re kayaking or whitewater rafting you’ll be able to recover it (hopefully).

Evergreen Cases was founded in 2020 in Fullerton, California. From the company’s inception they’ve been closely allied with Seahorse Cases, another California company that was founded in 1997 to produce world-class polycarbonate tough boxes.

The Seahorse 56 EDC Dry Box from Evergreen Cases measures in at 9.5″ x 5.8″ x 2.8″, it’s compact enough to slip into a backpack while still having adequate interior space to hold things like smartphones, GPS units, and other items you need to keep dry.

Inside the case you’ll find a silicone shock-absorbing interior and a silicone lid organizer which can hold things like smartwatches (as well as traditional watches), keys, and other small items you want to keep out of the way.

The case also has a three-step twist lock latch with 2 keys for multi-level security, offering some level of protection against pilfering.

It can be attached to a backpack or raft/stand-up paddle board with a carabiner, and it comes in three colorways including Black, Clear, and Orange. We prefer the Orange version as it’ll be a lot easier to find if it ever gets swept downstream.

Though it’s ideal for water sports, this case would also be handy to anyone likely to get stuck in the rain or snow – like hikers, adventure motorcyclists, mountain bikers, skiers, snowboarders, and countless others.

The Seahorse 56 EDC Dry Box is now retailing for $30 USD via Huckberry, an American outfitting company that also offers free returns for US orders and a best price guarantee – you can visit the store page here.