We don’t know who this little fellow is but by God, he appears to have had the coolest childhood in recorded human history. It looks like he’s riding a 50CC two-stroke but I’m not sure of the make or model, if you click the photo to enlarge it you’ll see that the kid has a fantastic look on his face.
The AJS 7R was introduced in 1948, and was almost immediately nicknamed the “Boy Racer”. It would go on to be become one of the most successful over-the-counter racing motorcycles for sale in England at the time, and even today almost 70 years later the AJS 7R is a dominant force in the world of vintage…
The Matchless Model X was released in 1929 and sold until the Second World War got underway in 1939, with the final examples being built in 1940. It was characterised by its 990cc V-twin, a hefty side-valve engine perfectly suited to sidecar hauling. Riders without sidecars attached enjoyed an exceptionally fast motorcycle for the age,…
Steve McQueen’s love for motorcycles is well documented, he owned many over the course of his life, including Indians, Triumphs, Husqvarnas, Hondas, and even a Cyclone board track racer. In 1973 he starred in a commercial for the Honda CR250, and as part payment Honda sent him a brand new CB450 – doubtless hoping he…
This Is Nigel Mansell is a 40 minute documentary covering the Formula One World Champion’s foray into the American CART series in 1993. It was almost unheard of for a reigning F1 champ to move to another series so Mansell’s shift caused a media firestorm, and the fact that he took victory in his maiden…
Walt Siegl is the man many modern custom motorcycle builders pointed to as a primary source of inspiration, he’s been building world class bikes since the ’80s – when he was based out of a friend’s basement in Long Island City. Meet Walt Siegl Walt dropped out of art school at the age of 19 to…
The Northeaster Jacket is made by Aero Leather, a Scottish company renowned for their classically-styled gear that’s been worn in countless Hollywood films over the years. Each jacket is made by one highly skilled leatherworker from start to finish. There’s no production line and no machinery other than traditional sewing machines. Aero Leather designed the…