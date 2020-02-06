This is the Millennium Falcon: Owners’ Workshop Manual by Haynes, it’s the best and most detailed look at the modified YT-1300 Corellian Freighter that was formerly owned by Lando Calrissian before he famously lost it to Han Solo when playing the card game “sabacc”.
The Millennium Falcon is arguably the most famous ship from the Star Wars universe, though the X-wing Starfighters and Tie Fighters would give it a good run for its money. Piloted by Han Solo with his Wookiee first mate Chewbacca, the Falcon has played an outsized role in the film series as well as in the books, novels, games, and even in the The Star Wars Holiday Special – which we do not mention in polite company.
Han Solo – “You’ve never heard of the Millennium Falcon?”
Obi-Wan Kenobi – “Should I have?”
Han Solo – “It’s the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs. I’ve outrun Imperial starships. Not the local bulk cruisers, mind you, I’m talking about the big Corellian ships now. She’s fast enough for you, old man.”
Running 124 pages in length, the Millennium Falcon: Owners’ Workshop Manual is full of information on the ship and its history, as well as detailed diagrams and cutaway pictures. It makes a fantastic additional any bookshelf, garage, shed, desk, or coffee table, and it’s a great conversation piece too – few people can resist picking it up and having a look through once they see it.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
Moto Undone is a bespoke electric motorcycle developed by Joey Ruiter and the team at jruiter I.D. with the very specific goal of creating an entirely new motorcycle design with no references to any other…
Each of these remarkable sculptures is created from a real, race-used Formula 1 exhaust system that have been mounted to a base of carved Italian marble. They’re made by Mike O’Connor, the founder of the Fastest…
Feel: My Story is the autobiography of motorcycle racing legend “Fast” Freddie Spencer. When it comes to the autobiographies of racing drivers (and riders) the books tend to fall into one of two categories, they’re…