This is a collection of original Bertone blueprints that also includes original designs from Italdesign, Michelotti, and Ercole Spada – many of the greatest Italian design houses of the 20th century.

The list of cars included in this collection is expansive, including the Lamborghini Miura, Fiat Dino coupe, Iso Rivolta IR 300, Citroën GS, Lancia Stratos, Lancia Delta, Alfa Romeo Junior Z, and the Bugatti 101.

Image DescriptionThis is the Lancia Stratos, a Marcello Gandini design from his time at Bertone, and one of the most important rally car designs of the 20th century.

Bertone was founded in 1912 by Giovanni Bertone in Turin, Italy, the company originally started out as a horse-carriage manufacturer. As the still-new automotive industry continued to take over from horses and carriages, Bertone transitioned to designing and building car bodies, initially for local Italian manufacturers including Fiat and Lancia.

In the post-World War II era, Bertone quickly established itself as a leader in the rapidly evolving world of automotive design. Under the leadership of Giovanni’s son, Nuccio Bertone, the company quickly gained fame for its striking, beautiful, and futuristic designs.

Nuccio was instrumental in fostering relationships with major manufacturers, leading to critically important designs for marques like Alfa Romeo, Lamborghini, and of course, Ferrari.

This Collection Of Bertone Blueprints (And Contempories)

As the story goes, this collection of 14 factory blueprints came into the possession of a long-term ex-Bertone employee, who kept them in his private collection before passing them on to the seller’s grandfather and remained in his family for 40+ years.

Image DescriptionThis is the Lamborghini Miura, an earlier Marcello Gandini design from his tenure at Bertone, and arguably the foundation of almost all modern supercars.

The blueprints are printed on semi-transparent acetate tracing paper and it’s reported that only three heliographic prints were made of each paper master. The 14 prints come in a number of sizes, the largest of which is rather large, at four feet wide.

The collection is now being offered for sale on Collecting Cars out of Milan, Italy and bidding is live at the timing of writing. If you’d like to read more about them or place a bid yourself you can visit the listing here.

