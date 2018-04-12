The Maria Riding Company Arrow Miccosukee Surfboard

The Maria Riding Company was founded by a group of friends to create custom motorcycles, surfboards, skateboards, motorcycle helmets, and a wide range of other gear – all of which celebrates counter-culture, adventure, and the great outdoors.
Based out of Lisbon, Portugal, the team at Maria are avid surfers and motorcyclists, living a west coast California lifestyle on the west coast of an altogether different continent.
The Arrow Miccosukee Surfboard was shaped by Nick Uricchio to take advantage of the inherent qualities of a traditional fish tail surfboard design. The “Arrowtail” fins are made from a selection of different woods, contributing to the board’s excellent handling, and ability to tackle a wide variety of waves.
The Arrow Miccosukee is 6 feet long, and it uses the tried and true fiberglass over foam construction, with a plywood spine for additional rigidity.
