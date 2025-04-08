This is a helmet worn by Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin in season one of The Mandalorian. Despite the story about the use of Beskar steel from Mandalore, the helmet is actually made from fiberglass which has been painted and distressed to give it a metallic appearance.

The helmet is now being sold, along with a long list of other Star Wars props and memorabilia at an upcoming auction. Bidding is all online and it’s open for another 27 days (at the time of writing).

The Mandalorian: A History Speedrun

Season one of The Mandalorian, set in the Star Wars universe, follows the adventures of Din Djarin, a lone bounty hunter known simply as “the Mandalorian.” Interestingly, the show takes place only five or so years after the events of Return of the Jedi, in a period that was marked by the collapse of the Galactic Empire and widespread lawlessness.

The Mandalorian character, played by Pedro Pascal, is introduced as a skilled bounty hunter affiliated with a secretive Mandalorian enclave. He adheres to the cultural traditions of his people, including the rule that he must never remove his helmet in the presence of others.

As a result of this, you don’t see his face for the entirely of the season. His helmet, along with his armor, is made from a rare and famously strong type of metal called Beskar, otherwise known as Mandalorian steel.

Beskar is a precious Mandalorian metal known for its strength, it’s said to be capable of resisting blaster fire and even lightsaber attacks. Throughout the season, the significance of Beskar as a cultural element for the Mandalorian people becomes a key plot point.

In the first episode of the first season, Din accepts a bounty from a mysterious Imperial client – he’s tasked with retrieving an unknown target. Upon locating the target, he discovers it to be an infant from the same species as Yoda, referred to by viewers as “Baby Yoda” but officially known as “The Child.” Rather than handing The Child over to the Empire, the Mandalorian has a change of heart, rescuing the infant and going on the run.

I won’t go into too much detail here so as not to spoil the series for those of you who haven’t seen it. It is one of the most highly rated of the Star Wars TV series, if not the most highly rated outright, and viewing is recommended.

Pedro Pascal’s “Mandalorian” Helmet Shown Here

As noted in the introduction, the helmet you see here was won by Pedro Pascal in character as Din Djarin in season one of The Mandalorian.

Above Video: This is the official trailer for “The Mandalorian.” It would become a major hit, and it’s now widely regarded to be a high watermark in the TV outings within the Star Wars universe.

The helmet is made from fiberglass which has been carefully painted to give it a metallic appearance, then distressed to appear as though it’s had a long and troubled life. In the series, Djarin wears this as well as his armor, and you don’t actually see Pascal’s face.

This Mandalorian helmet is now being offered for sale by Heritage Auctions. It measures in at 9″ x 10″ x 12″ and it has minor production wear and some light scratching. It comes with a COA from Heritage Auctions and you can visit the listing here to read more or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions