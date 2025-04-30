This is the Seventy2 Pro Survival System Backpack, it’s an all-in-one “bug out bag” for two people, with everything you need to stay alive for the first (and most crucial) 72 hours of a major emergency or natural disaster.

The team at Unchartered Supply Co. consulted with first responders, doctors, special forces operators, mountain guides, and other experts to develop the contents of the Seventy2® Survival System. It includes everything from fire starting tools to first aid kits and everything in-between, with one bag designed to contain everything needed by one person.

When the Unchartered Supply Co. founders took their “Survival System” invention onto the popular Shark Tank TV show the inventors ended up fighting over who would be the one to help fund the company – such was their belief in the validity of the concept.

The reason for their enthusiasm was obvious, and it turns out they were right. The Unchartered Supply Co. now has a whole range of Survival System kits, everything from simple systems to full cases that are designed for keeping families alive through major black swan events.

The Seventy2 Pro Survival System Backpack is the model that is likely to be the best suited for most couples, and for singles the contents of the bag will be enough to keep you going twice as long. Inside you’ll find the following:

Aluminum water bottle

Sawyer water filter with collapsible water tank, good for up to 100,000 gallons

Collapsible water pouch with 2 L capacity

Beanie to retain body heat x 2

Lined, textured cold weather gloves

Mylar thermal survival tent for two adults

Mylar thermal space blanket x 2

Protective rubber goggles x 2

Duct tape, five yards

Collapsible shovel/pickaxe with carrying case

Air-activated heat packs that stay hot for 10 hours

Lightweight air filtration mask x 2

15 antibacterial wipes with resealable package

24 survival bars with 200 calories each

Compact flashlight

Compact multitool

Fixed blade knife with paracord wrapped handle and safety sheath

Magnesium alloy fire starter

SPF 30 sunscreen

Waterproof match case

100 ft of paracord

Water syringe to clean Sawyer filter or clean cuts

Two chemical stick lights

Radio/electronics charger powered with DC charging, hand-crank or solar

First aid kit

As you can see, it contains everything from a simple tent and space blankets to food, water filters and water containers, first aid equipment, a multi-tool, fire starting equipment, and more.

Most survival experts agree that the first 72 hours of a major catastrophe are the most important for survival, as aid workers and supplies will typically be flooding into the area within that window or shortly afterwards.

The Seventy2 Pro Survival System Backpack has been developed specifically to fulfill your needs for this amount of time, and longer if required, and it comes in a backpack so it can be stashed away in a closet until you need it.

It’s now being offered for sale on Huckberry where it comes with free US shipping, free US returns, and a best price guarantee. If you’d like to read more or get your own, you can visit the store listing here.

Images courtesy of Huckberry