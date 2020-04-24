The Maestro Tool Roll by Shanghai Customs Reading time: about 1 minute. Gadgets

This is the new Maestro Tool Roll by Shanghai Customs, it comes fully equipped with a set of chrome vanadium double ended spanners, a chrome vanadium Allen key set, a chrome vanadium ratchet set, a chrome vanadium adjustable wrench, chrome vanadium screw drivers (flathead and Philips), a pair of carbon steel needlenose pliers, a pair of chrome vanadium wire strippers, a chrome vanadium c-hook spanner, a steel spoke key, electrical scissors, and a Unit-T multimeter.

Shanghai Customs have made a name for themselves in recent years by selling both retro kit electric motorcycles like the eCub 2 and by building the eScrambler under their parallel brand Switch. Although the company started out building more traditional gasoline-fuelled custom motorcycles they made the move to electric and are flourishing.

The Shanghai Customs Maestro Tool Roll is made from waxed canvas with leather straps and a removable shoulder strap for easy carrying. It’s fastened with two front buckles and it has a smaller leather handle for carrying by hand. The compact size of the tool roll makes it idea for stashing in your backpack or motorcycle panniers and it comes in a choice of two colourways – charcoal or brown.

The MSRP for the fully equipped Maestro Tool Roll is $139 USD, not a bad deal at all for a tool roll that comes pre-filled with good quality tool and gear.

