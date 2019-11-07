There’s A Lamborghini Murcielago 6.2 Litre V12 Engine For Sale On eBay

The 6.3 litre V12 engine fitted to the Lamborghini Murcielago is a direct descendant of the first V12 ever made by Lamborghini in 1963. This engine had a remarkable shelf life of well over 40 years, powering all of Lamborghini’s flagship supercars including the Miura, the Countach, the Diablo, and the Murcielago.
Rumour has it that when Ferruccio Lamborghini hired Giotto Bizzarrini to design an all-new V12 engine for his fledgling automobile company he agreed to pay him a bonus for every horsepower it produced more than the comparable Ferrari V12 of the time.
Bizzarrini created a masterpiece of engineering, a 60º V12 with double overhead cams per bank, a capacity of 3,464cc, cable of producing 370 bhp at a screaming 9,000 rpm. Over the course of this V12’s long life it would be fitted to thousands of supercars, its capacity would increase all the way up to 6,498cc, and its power output would climb to well in excess of 700 bhp.
When Bizzarrini originally built the engine he claimed it was capable of producing considerably more power than it did in stock form, but it’s unlikely that even he could have predicted just how far the development of his engine would go, and how much power it would produce by the end of its life.
The 2005 Lamborghini V12 you see here was pulled from a Murcielago Roadster that suffered a front end collision, however the engine appears to be unharmed. The car it was sourced from had just over 7,000 kms on the odometer, which means the engine has most of its life still ahead of it. The most famous high-mileage Murcielago in the world has 258,098 miles on it and counting.
Overall the engine is better presented than most (if not all) of the other supercar engines on eBay we’ve featured, it would be ideally suited to a Murcielago owner who needs a new (or a spare) engine, or someone who wants to do a Cthulhu-grade engine swap.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This is the Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manual for the legendary Star Wars TIE Fighter, one of the most memorable spacecraft from the Star Wars film, book, and video game universe. According Wookiepedia, the most reliable source of Star Wars information, the TIE fighter was produced in massive numbers from the Galactic Civil War onwards. TIE…
The Continental R-670 is a 7-cylinder, air-cooled radial engine that was used in planes, blimps, tanks, landing craft, and armoured vehicles – mostly during the Second World War. The most famous aircraft fitted with the R-670 was the Boeing-Stearman Model 75, a single-engine biplane that made use of a large centrally-mounted engine – over 10,000…
This MV Agusta Tony Go Kart is a remarkable piece of history, it’s a combination of two Italian icons from a time before either of them had achieved the many race track victories that would go on to define them in future years. Tony Kart was officially founded in 1958 by Antonio Bosio, known as…
Just 5 examples of the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona NART Spider were ever built, the car was a special order from Italian racing driver turned US Ferrari importer Luigi Chinetti, it has the underpinnings of a Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona with a sleek body penned by celebrated Italian designer Giovanni Michelotti. Chinetti commissioned the first Michelotti…
The Lamborghini Miura P400 SV was the third, final, and fastest major iteration of the world’s first supercar. The Miura was a design and engineering revelation when it was first shown to the public at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show, the chassis had been shown a year before at the 1965 show in Turin where…
The Jenvey Heritage DCOE throttle body was developed to evoke the styling of the classic Weber DCOE – the acronym stands for “Doppio Corpo Orizzontale E” which means “double body horizontal” in Italian. The Weber DCOE was fitted to countless high-performance engines over the decades, and they’re one of the most common carburettors for use in…