Kupilka Firesteel 8 – Firestarter – $21 USD

The Kupilka Firesteel 8 was developed in collaboration with Karu Survival, a company that specialises in teaching bushcraft and survival skills in Finland. With nothing more than a Firesteel 8 and some dry tinder you can create a fire in a matter of seconds with a shower of sparks at 3000º C.
Perhaps the greatest benefit of Firesteel when compared to normal matches or a lighter is that Firesteel is water, snow, and mud proof, it can’t run out of gas or fluid, and each Firesteel is good for thousands of strikes before it needs replacing.
Kupilka make the Firesteel 8 in four color combinations using European ferrocerium rod, each has an ethically-sourced reindeer leather cord, and the handle is ergonomically designed to be useable with or without gloves on.
Firesteel 8 was designed by Krista Hoque and it has won a series of awards including the Scandinavian Outdoor Award (SOA), Hardware Winner, 2019 and ISPO Award, and the Outdoor/Tools & Equipment Award 2019.
The company name “Kupilka” is a Finnish word, described below:
“Kupilka is an old name, from times way back. Even in ancient times it was a tradition to sit around the fire and drink from a small cup. Sometimes a hot drink, sometimes something sweeter. When evening came, your own Kupilka was like your best friend; it signalled a time to listen to stories, to the waves on the lake and the trees in the forest.”
With a size and weight of just 124 mm (long) and 47 gm (including striker and leather cord) the Firesteel 8 is an ideal addition to any hiking backpack, survival kit, motorcycle pannier, or car glovebox. They cost $21 USD each and have the ability to start thousands of fires, making them a great addition to your camping/survival kit.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Huckberry DIY Survival Tin is packed full of survival essentials and designed to be a small, lightweight addition to your backpack, pocket, or glovebox that might just save your life. Each kit includes a steel storage tin wrapped in 10 ft of red paracord with a braided fishing line and a jute firestarter in…
There can be little doubt that this is the best camper van for sale in the world right now, there are better equipped campers out there of course, but you can’t beat this one for kerb appeal. This is the only Thunderbird 2 van that was ever built, it’s in fantastic condition throughout and thanks…
The Klim SOL Hybrid 3 Kit is essentially three kits in one: a survival kit, a first aid kit, and a repair kit. Motorcyclists don’t have the luxury of ample space to pack for potential disasters, but they still need to be prepared for them. Though you may not be traversing the Sahara or Gobi…
The Vuz Motorcycle Tent is designed for use on motorcycle road trips, either on or off road. Unlike most tents, the Vuz has a built in motorcycle garage on one side and a 3-person tent on the other, making it ideal for everything from weekends away to cross-continental adventures. When camping it can be a good…
This article was written by Mike Gustafson, the founder of MONNOM Customs and builder of the beautiful teardrop camper you see pictured here. My wife, Sandy, and I have been wanting to build a teardrop for several years so we took the typical approach, scour the internet to find what we like and what we…
The Redverz Atacama Expedition Motorcycle Tent is now on its third generation, when Redverz first released the Atacama back in 2008 it revolutionized motorcycle camping, and it spawned a slew of copycats. The obvious main attraction to the tent is the integrated garage – an invaluable space that can fit a full-sized adventure bike loaded…