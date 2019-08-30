For Sale: A Ferrari F40 Engine

Above image used for display purposes only, courtesy of Ferrari.
It isn’t every day that a Ferrari F40 engine pops up for sale on eBay, it’s likely targeted at current or prospective F40 owners who want a spare engine or complete spares package however there’s a chance it’ll end up with someone planning an ambitious engine swap.
The Ferrari F40 is remembered today as one of the greatest Ferraris of all time, and the last Ferrari that Enzo Ferrari had a personal hand in developing and approving before he passed away in 1988 at the age of 90.
The F40 was fitted with a modified version of the twin-turbo V8 used in the Ferrari 288 GTO, this was a tried and tested engine that would help set the standard for many forced-induction Ferraris going forward.
The 2936 cc 90° dry sump V8 (179 cu. in.) was fitted with twin IHI water-cooled turbochargers, a pair of Behr intercoolers to lower the temperature of the intake charge, double overhead cams per bank (quad cam), four valves per cylinder, a 7.7:1 compression ratio, a bore x stroke of 82 x 69.5 mm, an alloy block and heads, and Weber-Marelli electronic fuel injection.
Above image: the actual engine being sold on eBay. Apologies for the low resolution.
From the factory the Ferrari F40 engine was capable of 478 hp at 7,000 rpm and 426 ft lbs of torque at 4,000 rpm. There were some variations in engine specification over the 1987 to 1992 production run of the F40, notably with cars from 1990 onwards getting catalytic converters to meet US emissions regulations.
Fitted in a rear-mid-longitudinal configuration, the F40 V8 could push the car from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 324 km/h (201.3 mph). The F40 had a dry kerb weight of 1100 kgs (2425 lbs) and a body largely made of lightweight composites, with a passenger compartment mostly free of superfluous equipment like a sound system, door handles, a glove box, carpets, or door panels.
The eBay listing for this engine is surprisingly sparse, comprising of just the short sentence “1990 Ferrari F40 engine with manifolds and turbos”. Considering the asking price of $425,000 USD you’d think they might have tapped out a few more words.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The legendary NCR workshop played a significant role in the early competition life of Ducati, perhaps most famously they built the special 900cc race bike that Mike Hailwood piloted to his seemingly impossible comeback win at the the 1978 Formula One TT at the Isle of Man. NCR was founded in 1967 as a small motorcycle…
Only 100 examples of the Lotus C-01 were built, it was a motorcycle that appeared to come out of nowhere in 2014 when it was announced by German racing team Kodewa (now ByKolles Racing), German motorsport and aerospace company Holzer Group, and acclaimed industrial designer Daniel Simon. The Lotus C-01 looks like no other…
The 562 bhp V8 in the back of the Ferrari 458 won both the “Best Performance Engine” and the “Above 4-Litre” category at the 2011 International Engine of the Year awards. Though it’s no longer in production it’s revered as one of the all-time great V8s – with a screaming red line of 9,000 rpm and 398…
The iconic Fisher Bullet Space Pen, named for its sleek bullet-shaped rounded ends, has long been celebrated as an icon of mid-century modern design, and you’ll find examples in the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collection as a symbol of American industrial design. The Myth Of The Million Dollar NASA Pen vs Soviet Space Pencils The Space Pen…
These are the original six drawings for the patent application for the Ferrari F40, the application was filed in December 1987 listing Leonardo Fioravanti of Pininfarina as the inventor and Ferrari as the assignee. The Ferrari F40 is remembered today as possibly the last great analogue supercar, from a time when electronic systems and driver…
Editor’s Note: We’re now in touch with Stephen’s family and they have the negatives safely in storage. At the moment it’s just a matter of them finding time to have a look through the boxes. We also picked up two more leads on some other historically important Britten images. If you have any Britten-related images…