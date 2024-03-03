This is a fully-restored 1954 Yellowstone 18′ travel trailer that is said to have won best in show awards in every competition it’s been entered into. It was built by the Yellowstone Coach Company in 1954 with an aluminum body featuring red striped patterns on the sides.

The Yellowstone Coach Company was founded in 1945 and it remained in operation until approximately 1990, at one point the company was so large it had factories in both Wakarusa, Indiana, and Sebring, Florida.

Interestingly, many of the travel trailers made by the Yellowstone Coach Company were popular with carnival workers who lived in them year-round as they toured the country, stopping in towns and cities along the way.

Most Yellowstone trailers had aluminum bodies and rectangular windows, and they could be ordered in a range of sizes from compact up to larger models suitable for families. There were some rarer models made with circular “porthole” side windows, these are now highly sought after by collectors today.

The 1954 Yellowstone 18′ travel trailer you see in this article was found in a field in Florida in a state of considerable disrepair. Fortunately it then received a multi-award winning restoration back to as-new condition, if not better than new thanks to a series of discrete upgrades.

All of the appliances have been converted to electric for safety and ease of use, including a new Frigidaire refrigerator, and the trailer has been totally rewired from scratch with new breakers – so there’s no 1950s-era wiring to worry about.

The restoration is now 10 years old and it presents in very good condition throughout with no rust. The goal of the restoration was “to keep the old appearance but function with modern efficiency.” It certainly seems to have achieved this, with a beautifully presented interior that looks 1950s period correct right down to the fittings, fixtures, and furniture.

An electric heater and modern air conditioning has been installed, discretely of course, and it has a 72 inch bed, a Dixie stove, sink with running water, a dinette with seating for four, and ample cupboard and storage space.

The trailer rides on a single axle with leaf springs and an anti-sway bar, as well as what are described as very large electric brakes to help bring the trailer to a halt when required. The seller notes that it’s been towed at 58 mph without issues, and that the tires were replaced every five to six years, regardless of use.

The trailer is now being offered for sale out of New Vineyard, Maine. It comes with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name, a build book, and a full complement of utensils and related kitchen items. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Hemmings.

Images courtesy of Hemmings