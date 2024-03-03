WhatsApp Reddit
Reading time: about 3 minutes   |   Written by Ben Branch  |   March 3rd 2024
 

This is a fully-restored 1954 Yellowstone 18′ travel trailer that is said to have won best in show awards in every competition it’s been entered into. It was built by the Yellowstone Coach Company in 1954 with an aluminum body featuring red striped patterns on the sides.

The Yellowstone Coach Company was founded in 1945 and it remained in operation until approximately 1990, at one point the company was so large it had factories in both Wakarusa, Indiana, and Sebring, Florida.

Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 3

Image DescriptionThis trailer measures in at 17.5 feet long, 8.5 feet high, and 7.5 feet wide. It’s a relatively compact design that makes it ideal for towing behind a wide variety of vehicles.

Interestingly, many of the travel trailers made by the Yellowstone Coach Company were popular with carnival workers who lived in them year-round as they toured the country, stopping in towns and cities along the way.

Most Yellowstone trailers had aluminum bodies and rectangular windows, and they could be ordered in a range of sizes from compact up to larger models suitable for families. There were some rarer models made with circular “porthole” side windows, these are now highly sought after by collectors today.

The 1954 Yellowstone 18′ travel trailer you see in this article was found in a field in Florida in a state of considerable disrepair. Fortunately it then received a multi-award winning restoration back to as-new condition, if not better than new thanks to a series of discrete upgrades.

All of the appliances have been converted to electric for safety and ease of use, including a new Frigidaire refrigerator, and the trailer has been totally rewired from scratch with new breakers – so there’s no 1950s-era wiring to worry about.

The restoration is now 10 years old and it presents in very good condition throughout with no rust. The goal of the restoration was “to keep the old appearance but function with modern efficiency.” It certainly seems to have achieved this, with a beautifully presented interior that looks 1950s period correct right down to the fittings, fixtures, and furniture.

An electric heater and modern air conditioning has been installed, discretely of course, and it has a 72 inch bed, a Dixie stove, sink with running water, a dinette with seating for four, and ample cupboard and storage space.

Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 5

Image DescriptionDuring the restoration all the electrical wiring was replaced, and the interior was renovated with a mind to keeping it 1950s period correct.

The trailer rides on a single axle with leaf springs and an anti-sway bar, as well as what are described as very large electric brakes to help bring the trailer to a halt when required. The seller notes that it’s been towed at 58 mph without issues, and that the tires were replaced every five to six years, regardless of use.

The trailer is now being offered for sale out of New Vineyard, Maine. It comes with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name, a build book, and a full complement of utensils and related kitchen items. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Hemmings.

Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 6 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 17 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 16 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 15 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 14 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 13 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 12 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 11 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 10 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 9 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 8 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 7 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 4 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 2 Yellowstone 18' Travel Trailer 18

Images courtesy of Hemmings


WhatsApp Reddit
Published by Ben Branch - March 3rd 2024