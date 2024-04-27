This Prevost H3-45 Featherlite Vantare Motorcoach is a 2000 year model that was owned from new by former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman for over 20 years until just last year.

It’s now being offered for sale out of California in excellent condition throughout and a relatively low 60,000+ miles on the odometer. It’s powered by a Detroit Diesel 12.7 liter turbocharged inline-six sending power back to an Allison HD4060 six-speed automatic.

Fast Facts – The Prevost Featherlite Motorcoach

Featherlite Coaches are widely considered to be the best luxury motorcoaches in the United States. They’re commonly used by NASCAR drivers and their families as well as various celebrities including former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman.

Each Featherlite Motorcoach is built on a Prevost bus shell platform or on the Prevost motorhome chassis. The conversions have been described as having yacht quality fit and finish throughout, with luxury fittings, leather upholstery, and hardwood flooring.

Featherlite Coaches trace their history back to the early 1990s, the company was formed out of a pre-existing yacht firm who took a Prevost shell and built a luxury yacht interior. It was first shown at the 1991 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, and it sold out almost instantly.

Over the intervening 30+ years the company has built over 800 luxury coaches and become the “Official Luxury Coach of NASCAR.”

The Prevost Featherlite Motorcoach you see in this article is the H3-45 Featherlite Vantare model. It was owned by George Foreman from new until just last year, and it’s now being offered for sale out of Thousand Oaks, California in excellent condition throughout.

Who Is George Foreman?

George Foreman is a former professional boxer, two-time World Heavyweight Champion, entrepreneur, author, and minister, best known for his powerful boxing style and a remarkable comeback later in his career.

Above Video: This is a highlight reel showing five of George Foreman’s most memorable knockouts. Foreman was known for his ability to land punches with such crippling force it was difficult for many of his opponents to counter.

Born on January 10, 1949, in Marshall, Texas, Foreman grew up in a poor family and initially found himself in trouble with the law as a young man. He discovered boxing through the Job Corps program and it dramatically changed his life’s trajectory in the years that would follow.

Foreman gained global fame after winning a gold medal in the heavyweight division at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

He turned professional shortly thereafter and quickly ascended through the ranks with his famously formidable punching power. He became the World Heavyweight Champion in 1973 after defeating Joe Frazier in a match dubbed “The Sunshine Showdown.”

After losing his title to Muhammad Ali in the famous “Rumble in the Jungle” in 1974, Foreman had a brief retirement but it wasn’t to be.

He made an unprecedented return to professional boxing in 1987 at the age of 38 and shocked the world by regaining the heavyweight championship in 1994 at the age of 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in history.

Apart from his boxing career, Foreman is also well-known as an entrepreneur, most notably for his promotion of the George Foreman Grill, which has sold over 100 million units worldwide netting him over $200 million USD – far more than he made in boxing.

The Ex-George Foreman Prevost Featherlite Motorcoach

George Foreman ordered this luxury Prevost Featherlite Motorcoach back in 1999, possibly thanks to the rapidly accumulating income he was seeing from his endorsement of the George Foreman grill.

It must have meant quite a bit to him, as he kept it for over 20 years, only selling it last year, and it accumulated tens of thousands of miles under his ownership. The vehicle is finished in maroon and gold with multi-color accents, it has a power-operated patio awning, a leather upholstered interior, wood floors, and more.

The accommodation consists of a rear bedroom outfitted with a queen-sized bed, an ensuite bathroom, a Panasonic DVD player and tube-style TV, and a satellite TV receiver as well as recessed lighting, a closet, built-in nightstands, and control panels for the lighting and climate control systems.

The bathroom has a toilet, sink, a vanity, and a shower with hot and cold running water. The vehicle is also fitted with a kitchenette and individual seating for up to 11 people in luxury leather arm chairs.

Power is provided by the highly-regarded Detroit Diesel 12.7-liter turbocharged inline-six which is mated to an Allison HD4060 six-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle received a servicing this year which included changing the engine oil, fuel filter, and coolant filter as well as servicing the rear differential and replacing the drive axle wheel bearings.

The cockpit has a red leather-wrapped steering wheel sitting in front of a wood dashboard containing a broad array of gauges including an 80 mph speedometer, a tachometer, and important readings for all the bus’s critical systems. There is also a stereo head unit, climate control controls, and a cup holder for the driver.

This Prevost Featherlite Motorcoach with its solid gold previous owner heritage is now being offered for sale out of Thousand Oaks, California on Bring a Trailer. At the time of writing the bidding is up to $30,000 USD and there are still a few days left to bid. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer